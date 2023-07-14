Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Knights might be the Best option

By Barry Toohey
July 15 2023 - 8:00am
Bradman Best will be in demand after his Origin debut. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Man-of-the-moment Bradman Best is believed to be in the throes of a change of management, which could work in the Knights' favour as the club prepare to try and tie the NSW Blues' Origin star down to a longer-term deal.

