POLICE have escorted a Hunter firefighter to hospital in critical condition after the volunteer became unresponsive.
Emergency services were called to a fire trail off George Booth Drive and Mount Sugarloaf Road at West Wallsend about 12.35pm after reports of a small grass fire in the area.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews attended, extinguishing the blaze, while investigators from Lake Macquarie police district began making inquiries into the circumstances leading to the fire.
"Whilst on scene, a volunteer firefighter has become unresponsive," NSW Police said in a statement.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics were called and commenced CPR at the scene.
"The 52-year-old has since been taken to John Hunter Hospital under a police escort in a critical condition."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
