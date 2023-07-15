A HUNTER firefighter has undergone surgery after becoming unresponsive at the scene of a grass fire.
Emergency services were called to a fire trail off George Booth Drive and Mount Sugarloaf Road at West Wallsend about 12.35pm after reports of a small grass fire in the area.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews attended, extinguishing the blaze, while investigators from Lake Macquarie police district began making inquiries into the circumstances leading to the fire.
"Whilst on scene, a volunteer firefighter has become unresponsive," NSW Police said in a statement.
"NSW Ambulance paramedics were called and commenced CPR at the scene.
"The 52-year-old has since been taken to John Hunter Hospital under a police escort in a critical condition."
An RFS spokesperson told the Newcastle Herald on Sunday the volunteer was in a serious but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
"The gentleman complained of having chest pains while on scene," the spokesperson said. "He is now recovering in intensive care."
The incident comes several years after cardiac arrest claimed the life of decorated firefighter Paul Sanderson as he fought a blaze at Stanford Merthyr.
Edinburgh University research from 2012 found a direct link between the heat and physical activity levels demanded of firefighters and their risk of suffering a heart attack on duty. The researchers also determined that measures including hydration could often reduce the risk.
More updates to come.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
