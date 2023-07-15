Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

West Wallsend firefighter, 52, rushed to John Hunter Hospital for surgery

Matt Carr
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Matt Carr, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 16 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A HUNTER firefighter has undergone surgery after becoming unresponsive at the scene of a grass fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.