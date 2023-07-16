THE company behind the PEP-11 offshore gas exploration permit has welcomed an offshore wind energy zone, saying it gives the Hunter a shot at becoming an offshore energy hub.
Asset Energy chief executive David Breeze said Energy Minister Chris Bowen's declaration of the 1854-square-kilometre zone in waters spanning from Norah Head to Port Stephens could match up well with the proposal to drill off the coast.
The PEP-11 permit partly overlaps with the new wind zone, but the proposed drilling location sits around it.
Mr Breeze pointed to projects in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico as examples of oil and gas production areas sitting beside offshore wind.
We welcome this declaration because it reinforces our belief that decarbonising the global energy system will require the use of a mixture of technologies, encompassing renewable resources, carbon sequestration and gas.- Asset Energy chief executive David Breeze
"We welcome this declaration because it reinforces our belief that decarbonising the global energy system will require the use of a mixture of technologies, encompassing renewable resources, carbon sequestration and gas," Mr Breeze said.
"There are and will be offshore areas where wind, gas and carbon sequestration activities will overlap, and Asset believes a holistic approach should and will be taken to ensure energy is produced in an optimal manner.
"Different energy systems can co-exist to deliver stable and affordable clean energy supplies that meet the needs of homes and businesses, as well as the environment."
The Federal Court earlier this year overturned former prime minister Scott Morrison's decision to block PEP-11 after Asset Energy launched a legal challenge, saying Mr Morrison breached the requirements of procedural fairness and that he was not validly appointed as the responsible minister of the joint authority.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has slammed his predecessor's decision, made after Mr Morrison secretly made himself the resources minister, as legally untenable and borne of a dishonest and incompetent administration.
The proposal, which has sparked numerous protests in Newcastle and the Hunter in recent years, is now pending re-assessment from the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator.
From there, it will go to both the state and federal ministers for a final decision.
In April, Save Our Coast organiser Natasha Deen said public opinion on the proposal was clear.
"The consensus is resoundingly clear - it is unacceptable to risk the beautiful NSW coast - our beloved asset that brings millions to the economy, that we depend on for well-being and livelihoods - to drill for fossil fuels (when most of our gas is exported) risking catastrophic harm to the coastal ecosystem and our way of life," she said at the time.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
