Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wildfires taught lesson by Students

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 16 2023 - 1:03pm, first published July 4 2023 - 9:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winger Isaac Ulberg dies over for a try in the Hunter Wildfires 36-21 loss to Sydney University. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Winger Isaac Ulberg dies over for a try in the Hunter Wildfires 36-21 loss to Sydney University. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Hunter Wildfires were handed a lesson on what to expect in the Shute Shield finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.