Wildfires taught lesson by Students

The Hunter Wildfires were handed a lesson on what to expect in the Shute Shield finals.
And coach Scott Coleman admitted they have a lot of work to do.
Sydney University came from 14-0 down at half-time to storm past the Wildfires 36-21 at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
The Students, led by Wales under-20 fly-half Jac Lloyd and Western Force half back Henry Robertson, produced a kicking masterclass to strangle the home side.
With a strong nor-wester at their back, Sydney University pinned the Wildfires in their own half.
In the space of 10 minutes, the game was turned on its head.
Jack McCalman capitalised on a Wildfires' knock on to crash over to open their account in the 43rd minute.
Centre Eddie Poolman touched down three minutes later after Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester kicked out on the full from outside the 22m.
Winger Simon Kennewell completed the turnaround in the 50th minute, crossing in the corner to put the Students up 19-14.
Fullback Tim Clements and Robertson both kicked 50-20s and when No.8 Hugh Bokenham dived over in the 65th minute, the game was gone - and so was the Wildfires' competition lead.
"They totally out-kicked us in the second half," Coleman said. "All their kicks went to touch and they were able to put us under pressure at the lineout.
"All our kicks were finding Sydney Uni players on the full. Our energy and intent was there, we are just not playing smart footy.
"When we can get into the right end of the field and play up tempo, we score.
"Our game management and game control, we need to get better. That falls on the whole team."
The loss was the Wildfires' second straight and they dropped to fourth spot on 49 points, four adrift of new leaders Randwick with three rounds remaining.
The Two Blues (44 points) are seventh. The top six make the play-offs.
The Wildfires host sixth-placed Gordon (46 points) next, before completing the season with road trips to West Harbour (35 points) and Norths (52 points).
