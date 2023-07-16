Newcastle Herald
Spirit King repays trainer Peter Payne with first Menangle winner

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 16 2023
Trainer Peter Payne holds Spirit King after his win at Menangle on Saturday night. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
A slow and steady approach with Spirit King has helped Fullerton Cove trainer Peter Payne score a first Menangle victory.

