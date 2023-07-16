Spirit King repays trainer Peter Payne with first Menangle winner

A slow and steady approach with Spirit King has helped Fullerton Cove trainer Peter Payne score a first Menangle victory.
And now he's aiming for another next week in heats of the Winter Championship.
An $8 chance from gate three on Saturday night in race seven (2300m), Spirit King, with driver Gavin Fitzpatrick, contested the early lead before slotting in behind Selsey Bill in second.
The five-year-old narrowly found clear running in the straight and fought back close to the line to beat Maitland trainer Peter Neilson's Lochinvar Jag by 1.7m.
Payne, 66, added the first city victory to a career-best season haul of 11 winners - all with former Paul Fitzpatrick pacers.
"It was a good drive, he couldn't have driven him any better. Very happy," Payne said.
"I didn't think he was going to get Peter's horse, but on the line he was going away from them."
Spirit King came to Payne in a lease deal late last year from the Fitzpatrick stables after sustaining a bowed tendon. After just walking him for the first month, Payne gradually built Spirit King back to racing condition. He had three wins at Newcastle and one at Tamworth before the breakthrough for Payne at Menangle.
"We did a fair bit of work on the beach with him, just straight and slow work," he said.
"The horse does not go fast. The only time he does is in races, but his tendon has held up well and we'll go back next week now.
"There's heats, in the same grade, of the winter championship series. Hopefully we get another good draw. He needs a good draw, and his stats are fantastic when he draws in close. He's almost unbeatable when he does."
At Newcastle on Friday night, visiting trainers Jamie Donovan and Ty Robson had winning doubles before lighting problems forced the last three races to be abandoned.
Donovan won with Rainbow Jet and Mister Artikulate before Robson's Haveyoucheckedin and Heavenly Sign backed up victories a week earlier at the track.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
