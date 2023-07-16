NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker will refocus on his two individual events at the World Championships in Japan after finishing last in a men's pairs final.
Fricker starts a three-metre springboard campaign on Wednesday before backing up in the 10m platform on Friday, having ranked 12th in the 3m synchronised decider alongside Aussie teammate Shixin Li.
The duo, who claimed a bronze medal together at last year's Commonwealth Games, dropped two places in Fukuoka on Saturday night after qualifying 10th from preliminary rounds.
Fricker and Li clocked an overall total of 356.49, including an effort of 69.75 from their fourth attempt.
China's Zongyuan Wang and Daoyl Long (456.33) clinched gold.
Sydney-based Fricker, 21, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021 and went to his first World Championships last year.
The Hunter School Of Performing Arts graduate, who started his career at Lambton Pool, collected three medals (one goal, two silver) from national titles in Perth in May.
Josh Callinan
