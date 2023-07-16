Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle's Sam Fricker refocuses on solo dives at world titles

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 16 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle diver Sam Fricker. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE diver Sam Fricker will refocus on his two individual events at the World Championships in Japan after finishing last in a men's pairs final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.