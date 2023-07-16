Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Black Diamond Cup: Newcastle City shore up men's Black Diamond Cup finals credentials with win over Maitland Saints

MM
By Max McKinney
July 16 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle City are one step closer to playing finals footy after scoring a 37-point win over Maitland Saints in the men's Black Diamond Cup at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.