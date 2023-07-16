Newcastle City are one step closer to playing finals footy after scoring a 37-point win over Maitland Saints in the men's Black Diamond Cup at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
The Saints 1.10 (40) put a strong fight in the opening two quarters to trail by only three points at half-time, but City 11.11 (77) kicked seven goals to two after the main break to run away with the result.
Skipper Mitch Crawford led the way for City with three goals while Max Quinlan and Josh Taylor each bagged doubles.
The win, which came after consecutive losses in their two prior games, moves City equal on points with competition leaders Killarney Vale and Cardiff.
They remain third on for and against.
With four games remaining, one of which will be a forfeit from withdrawn team Singleton, City sit 12 points, or three wins, ahead of fifth-placed Maitland and would appear home and hosed to make the top five and qualify for finals.
Maitland, meanwhile, are under pressure from sixth-placed Warners Bay to make the finals after the Bulldogs 12.8 (80) moved within two competition points following a win over Nelson Bay 9.3 (57).
The last-placed Marlins led at Feighan Oval after the opening quarter and trailed by five points after the third, but the Bulldogs were too strong in the fourth.
On the Central Coast, Terrigal Avoca 26.20 (176) hammered Bateau Bay 1.5 (11).
In the women's Black Diamond Cup, Cardiff 6.7 (43) downed Singleton 4.8 (30) and Terrigal Avoca 11.9 (75) smashed Warners Bay 1.0 (6).
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
