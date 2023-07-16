Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Snake, gun charges after Heddon Greta arrest in police Operation Amarok III

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Maroubra arrest as part of Operation Amarok III. Picture by NSW Police
A Maroubra arrest as part of Operation Amarok III. Picture by NSW Police

A HUNTER man was among almost 600 people arrested in a sweep police say was designed to target the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.