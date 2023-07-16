ROB Stanton is happy with how his new-look Newcastle Jets squad has connected and expects to see patches of the type of football the coach wants to play in the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on Monday night.
The sudden-death battle is Stanton's first in charge since taking the reins from Arthur Papas last month
As well as a new coach, the Jets have ushered in eight new players.
Most of them will be in action against Victory.
"The players have been very good," Stanton said before a training session in Darwin on Sunday afternoon.
"The way we want to play should represent the feeling in Newcastle. That is a really important thing.
"The players have pleasantly surprised me on the pitch with what I have asked them to do. It has filled me with confidence.
"We are a young team and there will be moments when they get it really right because they have connected really well.
"The focus has been trying to establish some clarity on the roles for the players and how the team will function."
Goalkeeper Ryan Scott will make his Jets debut and Stanton said Archie Goodwin had recovered from minor back surgery and would be involved.
"There will be one or two who might surprise as starters," he said. "It is based on the work they have been doing and what they have been able to do.
"We need to manage Archie's minutes but he is jumping out of his skin to play. He will get game time for sure.
"We are a young team. Whoever you see, it will be a youthful team with a sprinkling of experienced players at various times.
"It is a game where we will probably require everyone. I'm pretty sure we will empty the bench."
Jason Hoffman, new addition Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Jacob Dowse haven't travelled with the squad.
'Hoff has a personal issue," Stanton said. "Jacob Dowse did not play a lot of minutes last season and in the in-house game he was looking a bit heavy. We thought it would be better for him to stay behind, get some minutes with the youth team and build him a bit more. He played on Saturday in 3-0 win and did well. Stama has only just arrived."
Brandon O'Neill, Trent Buhagiar and Reno Piscopo are among the senior players likely to start.
"Because of the short preparation there is a high risk to what we are doing," Stanton said. "That has been a big concern. I want everyone to get through the game OK. That is the main aim."
Melbourne Victory are only one week into their pre-season.
The Jets finished ninth in the A-League last season. The bottom four teams - Glory, Jets, Victory and Bulls - face a play-off for a berth in the round of 32 in the national knockout.
The Glory and Bulls clash in Darwin on Tuesday night.
"I looked at the stats last year, and where we want to improve," Stanton said. "Also the areas where we don't want to drop standards.
"We want to create more and concede less as a starting point. The first two-week focus has been on how we want to achieve that. It will take time to fully come to life. I have seen patches of it during in-house games, which has been good."
