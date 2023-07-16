Newcastle Herald
A-league soccer, 2023: Jets new coach set for takeoff in Australia Cup battle with Melbourne Victory

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:30pm
Coach Rob Stanton (centre) will take charge of a new-look Newcastle Jets against Melbourne Victory in an Australia Cup qualifier in Darwin on Monday night. Picture by Marina Neil
Coach Rob Stanton (centre) will take charge of a new-look Newcastle Jets against Melbourne Victory in an Australia Cup qualifier in Darwin on Monday night. Picture by Marina Neil

ROB Stanton is happy with how his new-look Newcastle Jets squad has connected and expects to see patches of the type of football the coach wants to play in the Australia Cup qualifier against Melbourne Victory in Darwin on Monday night.

