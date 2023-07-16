Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Tigers strike late against Norah Head in women's premier league

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 16 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers playing in last year's grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Tigers playing in last year's grand final. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

SEMIS may still be a bridge too far for Tigers in 2023, but last year's grand finalists got the job done in dramatic style against Norah Head on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.