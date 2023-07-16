SEMIS may still be a bridge too far for Tigers in 2023, but last year's grand finalists got the job done in dramatic style against Norah Head on Saturday.
Bianca Cheetham slotted home a winner into the top-right corner with less than 10 seconds remaining on the clock, breaking a game-long deadlock to defeat their Central Coast hosts 1-0.
Adding to the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association victory, Tigers earlier defended a penalty stroke and were reduced to nine players for close to 10 minutes.
"It was a scrappy game, scrappy from both teams," Tigers coach Sharon Williams said.
"We defended a penalty stroke after a yellow card for a save off the line for a back stick. Then we had a couple of other green cards, so we played for a good eight minutes with just nine [players].
"We just utilised some space that had been there all game, but not capitalised on. Nice cross from Hammo [Katie Hamment] and I'd only just moved Bianca Cheetham from attacking midfield to the striking line so that paid off.
"We took all points with about nine seconds left on the clock."
Williams says the round-13 result "just gets us off the bottom of the table" rather than looking to make top four.
Premier league frontrunners Oxfords, who last lost on May 13, easily accounted for Souths 5-1 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Saturday with Tori Adamson, Niamh Dixon, Leah Capitao, Indi Loretan and Natalie Strawhorn all finding the back of the net.
Oxfords coach Thea O'Sullivan nominated NSW under-21 squad member Sylvia Knott as her team's best performer.
Kaitlyn Duck scored for Souths, who farewell Belgium-bound Tayjah Abell later this month.
Regals finished strong to beat University 4-2 at NIHC on Saturday with Karla McGovern nabbing a double.
Defending champions Gosford had the bye.
There will be no local games this weekend with NIHC hosting NSW Masters tournaments from July 21 to 23.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
