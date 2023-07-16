Zaru helps Zac Lloyd close gap on Dylan Gibbons in premiership

Bulahdelah trainer Joe Burges was eyeing a third Highway Handicap win with Zaru after Zac Lloyd pushed the five-year-old to a narrow victory at Randwick on Saturday as part of a double.
Lloyd later won on the Chris Waller-trained Bold Mac in the 1800m benchmark 88 handicap to sit just one victory behind Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons in the NSW metropolitan apprentices' premiership. Gibbons had a winless day to stay on 70 for the season with four meetings in town remaining.
Lloyd found a late split on Zaru, which powered to the line with Scott Singleton-trained Melody Again and edged it out in a head-bobbing finish.
"He was always going to be there or thereabouts, he never lays down that little horse," Burges said.
"Even though he was held up, up the run ... that's sort of what he needs. If he gets left alone in front for too long, he can get a bit lost. But Zac rode him great and obviously the barrier allowed him to just land in that perfect spot, so pretty stoked."
Also on the program, former Port Stephens mayor Bruce MacKenzie's Oakfield Waratah made it two wins from as many attempts at Midway Handicaps.
The Kristen Buchanan-trained four-year-old stepped up to the mile and finished strongly to win by a length as the $3.30 favourite with Tyler Schiller aboard.
At Wyong on Saturday, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees had a winning double with Hellavadancer (Andrew Gibbons) and Ideel Hero (Darryl McLellan)
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
