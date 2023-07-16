Vamoose in record-breaking form for Cannonball shot at Richmond

Branxton flyer Vamoose warmed up for a shot at the Richmond Cannonball heats on Friday with a track record run.
The Susan Smith-trained and owned speedster, having his first race since victory in the $75,000-to-the-winner Thunderbolt final at Grafton on June 24, tackled the 401-metre trip at Richmond on Friday night and easily won the free-for-all.
With his typical fast start, Vamoose crossed from box eight to lead before racing clear to win by six lengths in 22.36 seconds. It was just inside Zambora Ted's record of 22.37 and confirmed Vamoose as the one to beat in the Cannonball over the same distance.
Vamoose was fourth in his Cannonball heat last year but is racing in career-best form for his second attempt.
Smith was pleased to get the track record win, which took Vamoose to 31 victories in 54 starts.
"It's his first track record," Smith said.
"He'd gone very close at Wentworth Park, Gosford and Grafton, but he just hadn't been able to knock one off, but he got one.
"He's going really good. He's holding up well."
On Monday, Smith has My Shepherd and Whiskey Cobbler in race two at Maitland, a 450m 4th/5th grade event. My Shepherd won his first attempt at the Maitland 450m last week and has box three, while Whiskey Cobbler has the eight.
Smith believed Whiskey Cobbler had the better draw but both were winning chances.
