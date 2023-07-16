NEWCASTLE venues are invited to apply for a new round of funding from the City of Newcastle aimed at delivering more live, local performances during this year's New Annual festival.
A total of $10,000 is up for grabs in the latest round of the Locally Made and Played grant program to host live music, comedy or other performances, with all funding to go directly to artists.
Since its inception in 2021, the program has supported more than 230 live music and cultural performances across the city, delivering almost $100,000 in direct support for artists.
The upcoming festival is expected to attract thousands of people to the city centre across the 10 days.
Previous grant recipient and Wickham Park Hotel owner Marcus Wright welcomed the return of the popular grant program which aims to incentivise local venues to host live music and performances during the festival and give visitors plenty of reasons to stay on and enjoy Newcastle's nightlife.
Live music and performance is the beating heart of a city and its pleasing to see City of Newcastle creating opportunities to ensure we are tapping into the influx of visitors here for New Annual whilst fostering our local talent," Mr Wright said.
"The funding grants will go a long way in continuing to support the ongoing recovery of the sector following years of COVID-19 disruptions."
Locally Made and Played grant applications open today (Monday, 17 July) and close on Friday, August 4, 2023. The New Annual runs from September 22 to October 1.
Senior journalist. Send your news tips and stories to: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Senior journalist. Send your news tips and stories to: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.