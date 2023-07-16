Newcastle Herald
Newcastle council stumps up $10k to support live music and performance

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
Updated July 16 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:53pm
Chair of City of Newcastles Community and Culture Advisory Committee, Councillor Carol Duncan, and Wickham Park hotel owner Marcus Wright welcome the return of the Locally Made and Played program offering $10,000 in funding for additional live performances at the New Annual festival.
NEWCASTLE venues are invited to apply for a new round of funding from the City of Newcastle aimed at delivering more live, local performances during this year's New Annual festival.

