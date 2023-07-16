Vales Point power station must earn its longer life, residents say

HINTS that Vales Point power station could remain open years longer than planned demand more stringent requirements on the electricity generator, a stakeholder group says.
Delta Electricity advised the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) late last week that a "2033 technical life assessment" had been conducted on the Lake Macquarie power station. The previous closure date had been set for 2029, based on "a nominal 50-year asset life". Delta's statement said its announcement "does not denote a commercial commitment to operate the facility".
The Newcastle Herald reported on Saturday that Delta's interim chief executive, David Morris, said Vales Point "continues to provide high levels of availability to the system and is expected to continue to do so through to 2033".
Where is the investment from the new owners to reduce the excessive air pollution from this plant?- Kim Grierson, Coal-ash Community Alliance
Kim Grierson, a member of the Coal-ash Community Alliance, said it was crucial that any extension of operation at Vales Point was met with "significant reductions in ash dumping and air pollution".
"Where is the investment from the new owners to reduce the excessive air pollution from this plant?," Ms Grierson said. "Where are their efforts to safely reuse the millions of tonnes of coal ash in the ash dumps around Vales Point? What are the state government and the EPA doing about it?"
More than 100 million tonnes of coal ash waste is stored around Lake Macquarie. The stockpile was recently examined in a NSW Upper House inquiry, which recommended exploring how the product could be used in construction including roads.
'There is no social licence for an extension of the life of any power station without clear plans of how the new and the old coal ash, which is stored in unlined dumps that threaten our waterways, will be used up in environmentally safe ways', Coal-ash Community Alliance research co-ordinator Dr Ingrid Schraner said.
IN THE NEWS:
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.