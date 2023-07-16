Newcastle Herald
Vales Point extension: Coal-ash Community Alliance seeks controls if power station's life lengthens

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
July 17 2023 - 7:30am
Vales Point power station must earn its longer life, residents say
HINTS that Vales Point power station could remain open years longer than planned demand more stringent requirements on the electricity generator, a stakeholder group says.

