THE Newcastle Falcons have secured a place in the NBL1 East play-offs and coach Pete Astley believes there is no limit on how high they can fly.
The Falcons produced their best performance of the season to shut down arch rivals Maitland Mustangs 76-68 at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night to improve their win-loss record to 13-8.
With one regular-season game remaining against Bankstown, the Falcons are beyond reach of ninth-placed Illawarra (11-10).
"Bankstown next week is a free shot but we obviously want to build momentum going into the play-offs," Astley said. "We are one win behind three teams. If we beat Bankstown, we could roll up a couple of spots and make for an easier road trip in the play-offs."
After going down to Illawarra 66-63 in the previous round, the pressure was on the Falcons to buonce back.
They started on the front foot and didn't let up.
Newcastle jumped to a 23-17 lead at quarter-time. They then upped the ante on the defensive end, going on a 16-4 run, to take control 40-23 at the main break.
Key was closing down Mustangs' big three of Will Cranston-Lown, James Hunter and Matt Gray.
"We played with a lot of emotion and a lot of desperation," Astley said. "In the last six games, they had scored over 100 points. We went in with a very distinct plan on how to play a couple of the Maitland guys. They all bought in and it was a really good display.
"We held Will Cranston-Lown to 18 and he got six or eight of those at the end.
"Matt Gray didn't score a point. Ryan Beisty did an unbelievable job on him. Gray loves to get in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop [situations] and we came up with a way to play. Ryan was exceptional and I think blocked him twice."
"We have spoken a lot in the last month about our athleticism and trying to push the ball and play at a quicker tempo. We buy into that at times and other times we get a bit fearful.
"On Saturday, we just kept pushing. In the first half we had only five turnovers and really controlled the ball well.
"We were up by 20 at one stage. We always knew they would come at us. They came at us hard but the difference was that we had some players make some big shots and we kept it up around that 10-or-12 point lead."
The Falcons' five starters posted double-figures in points. American import Anthony Gaines led the way with 18 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals.
Beisty had 15 points, nine boards and two blocks.
Guards Jaidyn Goodwin and Tom Akamarmoi chimed in with 10 points and 12 points, while Myles Cherry dominated the boards with 18.
"Myles competed so hard on the boards," Astley said. "With the role we gave Ryan, it took away one of his strengths, rebounding. We had him defending a player on the outside. Myles effort against James Hunter, who is a big boy, was unreal."
The Falcons' women paid the price for poor shooting in an upset 72-69 loss to the Mustangs.
American Nicole Munger dropped a season-high 35 points . Abi Curtain, with 15 points, was the only other Falcons player to post double figures as they converted at a woeful 29 per cent and made just four of 26 from long range.
The defeat is likely to cost the Falcons the minor premiership as they dropped to second at 18-3 behind Manly 19-2.
Rachel Williams top scored for the Mustangs with 20, while import Maddison Washington drained 17 and Sydney Hunter had 13 to go with 19 rebounds.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
