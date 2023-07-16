Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

NBL1 East: Sky's the limit for finals-bound Newcastle Falcons after big win over Maitland Mustangs

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 16 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Beisty and US import Anthony Gaines are all smiles in the Newcastle Falcons' 76-68 win over Maitland. Picture by Grant Sproule
Ryan Beisty and US import Anthony Gaines are all smiles in the Newcastle Falcons' 76-68 win over Maitland. Picture by Grant Sproule

We played with a lot of emotion and a lot of desperation.

- PETE ASTLEY

THE Newcastle Falcons have secured a place in the NBL1 East play-offs and coach Pete Astley believes there is no limit on how high they can fly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.