Norths extend HCPHL winning streak to 10

NORTHS have extended their current winning streak to 10 and remain unbeaten in 2023 after all-but securing the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership.
Theo Gruschka scored a second-half double as the Blues beat Wests 5-0 at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Sunday.
Norths (29 points) stay 11 clear on top of the table with five regular rounds to play, but nearest rivals Gosford (18) have a catch-up game against third-ranked Maitland (14) on Wednesday night.
Wests (14) are fourth based on for-and-against records.
"We played pretty well but had to weather an early storm [against Wests], which was understandable given the nature of the standings," Norths coach Dave Willott said.
"We were up 1-0 early and then scored three in the third."
The only time Norths have dropped points this season was a 2-all draw on April 30.
Also in round 15, Brinley Gallagher netted four goals as hosts Gosford easily accounted for bottom-placed Tigers (1) 5-0 on Sunday.
Souths (12) slipped outside the top four following a last-gasp loss to the Rams at Maitland Park on Sunday.
Maitland's Isaac Farmilo converted a penalty corner after full-time to beat the Lions 3-2, turning the tables from a week earlier when suffering the same fate against Wests.
"I thought we were the better side for long periods of the game but Souths were pretty determined and made it difficult for us to create good chances," Rams captain-coach Simon Orchard said.
"Having someone like Farmilo who can execute under pressure is always a luxury and helped us gain a memorable win at home and almost cement a spot in finals hockey."
There will be no local games this weekend with NIHC hosting NSW Masters tournaments from July 21 to 23.
IN THE NEWS:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
