Norths extend HCPHL winning streak to 10

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
July 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Theo Gruschka scored a double for Norths. Picture by Marina Neil
NORTHS have extended their current winning streak to 10 and remain unbeaten in 2023 after all-but securing the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League minor premiership.

