Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie auction record clearance rate of 58.8 per cent

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:40am, first published July 17 2023 - 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUCTION clearance rates have dropped, but increased buyer confidence had bidders lining up to register at auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.