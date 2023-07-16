How did the auction unfold? The opening bid was $850,000 and it was an aggressive auction with aggressive bidding. There were 16 bids in total which went up in increments of $10,000 and $5,000. All of the bidders were active and the bids just kept on rolling. We actually reached the reserve before we announced that the property was on the market. There were very disappointed buyers at the end - there were actual tears from the buyers who missed out.

