A HOUSE in Georgetown with a retro bathroom and kitchen has sold at auction after being held by the same family for 55 years.
The 1930s-era four-bedroom, one-bathroom home at 14 Bowker Street sold above its guide of $875,000 after it was snapped up at auction on Saturday.
Listing agent Selina Rankin from Salt Property said the property's sought-after location led to 140 enquiries throughout the auction campaign and 106 groups at the open house inspections.
Features of the home included a sunroom, two living areas and a swimming pool with a cabana.
"The property was purchased in 1968 for $14,000 and in 1976 the pool was added in and at the time, it was one of the finest pools in Newcastle," Ms Rankin said.
"It was one of the only pools in Georgetown and it was actually used as a display pool at that time."
The median house price in Georgetown is $805,000, according to CoreLogic.
We spoke with the agent about the auction and the result:
The property: A four-bedroom, one-bathroom home on a 457-square-metre block.
The result: After an opening bid of $850,000, the property sold under the hammer for $925,000.
What made this property special? The home had been repainted and recarpeted but still highlighted all of the original features like the three-metre high ornate plaster ceilings, two brick fireplaces that are still operational, hardwood floors and the retro kitchen and bathroom. It was also on a sought-after street.
How many registered bidders? There were five registered bidders at the auction.
How did the auction unfold? The opening bid was $850,000 and it was an aggressive auction with aggressive bidding. There were 16 bids in total which went up in increments of $10,000 and $5,000. All of the bidders were active and the bids just kept on rolling. We actually reached the reserve before we announced that the property was on the market. There were very disappointed buyers at the end - there were actual tears from the buyers who missed out.
Where was the buyer from? The purchaser was a young buyer from Newcastle. In fact, all of the registered bidders were from the Newcastle area. The buyer plans to move in in time for summer and enjoy the swimming pool. She wants to keep the retro bathroom and kitchen and said she doesn't plan to renovate. She fell in love with the retro feel of the home.
Was the result a surprise? We were pleasantly surprised with the final sale price. We were really pleased with where it went and it was beyond our expectations.
