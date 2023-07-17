Robodebt scandal's major problem was a lot nastier than automation

We have so many politicians claiming to be devout Christians yet their actions certainly do not align with the Christian philosophy. In fact it is quite the opposite, and one must question how can they claim that they are Christians when such actions in my opinion prove they are not. Peter Dutton's response to the findings is reminiscent of a duck with a broken wing being chased by a fox. How can you defend a illegal scheme which led to suicides, emotional stress and heartache to the most vulnerable in society while at the same time claiming to be a devout Christian? I'm afraid from where I sit those responsible who claim that they are devout Christians, including former prime minister Scott Morrison among numerous others within the Liberal Party, bear some guilt no matter how you view their actions. I think the Coalition should have been targeting the numerous oversea companies who pay no tax instead of those at the very bottom of the social ladder.