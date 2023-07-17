Robodebt scandal's major problem was a lot nastier than automation

PETER Devey's opinion ("Both sides inched us towards robodebt misery", Letters, 15/7), states that in 2011 Tanya Plibersek and Bill Shorten pioneered the automated robodebt plan. Except no, they didn't.
Supporting the issue of automated 'made up' debts without review officer contact, before accurately ascertaining an overpayment applied? Nup. Don't recall that...
But using government-held data, including annual ATO wages data, as a tool to identify legitimate claim reviews is standard practice.
What isn't standard practice is launching an automated program going back more than five years, averaging income over 26 fortnights, then applying this average to some poor person's claim period. Then they're informed with a vague letter stating their provided information is 'different' from that the ATO holds... and unless proved otherwise you owe this arbitrarily-calculated 'debt'. Oh, and we won't tell you how we have calculated it, either.
The flaw is so obvious I cannot fathom how Scott Morrison and his self-proclaimed economic masterminds didn't see it. Instead they have blamed 'complexity' when finally put on the spot themselves... really?
Here's a basic example. Say you had one shift per week from July to September, as you're looking for more work, so you claim and receive a legal entitlement. Then you get more shifts from October to June, so report and claim less. For your tax return, your wages are $30,000. Your average fortnightly wage, applied July to September, was $1153 but your actual fortnightly wage was say $250. Anyone see the problem with this?
Is it fair to request a payslip and bank statement from over five years ago, or be forced to repay a made-up debt? I believe it's fraudulent, and they are all playing dumb.
THE outcome of the robodebt scandal, a scandalous grab for money from those who can least afford it, means in my opinion one must question the so-called Christian values of those involved, in particular those conservative politicians responsible.
We have so many politicians claiming to be devout Christians yet their actions certainly do not align with the Christian philosophy. In fact it is quite the opposite, and one must question how can they claim that they are Christians when such actions in my opinion prove they are not. Peter Dutton's response to the findings is reminiscent of a duck with a broken wing being chased by a fox. How can you defend a illegal scheme which led to suicides, emotional stress and heartache to the most vulnerable in society while at the same time claiming to be a devout Christian? I'm afraid from where I sit those responsible who claim that they are devout Christians, including former prime minister Scott Morrison among numerous others within the Liberal Party, bear some guilt no matter how you view their actions. I think the Coalition should have been targeting the numerous oversea companies who pay no tax instead of those at the very bottom of the social ladder.
I AM writing to say how sorry I am, Jan Caine ("Soaking deserves a spray", Letters, 15/7), of your unfortunate incident with a water tanker near Glendore school.
No doubt there were some, and they know who they are, who were chuckling their Saturday-morning Herald heads off at the thought of a shivering lady resembling a drowned rat on the side of the road. Shame on them.
These are the sorts who laugh at anything. A woman I know once told me a story that rocked me. She was in company and proceeded to enquire how a certain chap's troublesome teenage son was. "Just the same," he frowned, "he punched me one on the nose recently". This woman, shame on her too, then went on to say that she nearly lost it. She had to look away, hold her sides and purse her lips ever so tightly, right throughout the evening.
I forgave her. But I doubt whether I would, like you, forgive a water tanker driver who was perhaps out for sport and maybe chortled his merry way to the next job. I'd liken such a low-down, good-for-nothing skunk to a mongrel dog who uses human legs as power poles. With commiserations.
WELL done, Matildas and Knights ('Storm cloud looming large on Newcastle's horizon', Herald 17/7).
I THANK your correspondent for drawing attention to my error in the number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people ("Questions around numbers", Letters, 15/7).
I was relying on figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), which provides a handy breakdown of numbers by general location (city, regional, remote, very remote). Unfortunately the AIHW figures I quoted were based on 2016 data (although included in a 2022 report) and at odds with the latest 2021 Census figures.
My apologies. The total number of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people I incorrectly quoted as 790,000 is well below the 2021 census figure of 984,000, not 16 per cent above it as stated by your correspondent.
FOLKS, how many of the planned offshore wind turbines do you think you're going to see standing on Nobby's beach, enjoying a meal at Merewether surf house or watching the whales go by from Strzelecki lookout ('Offshore winds of change', Newcastle Herald 12/7)? Google "how far to the horizon" to find an answer. Methinks we're going to be looking at an offshore forest of sorts, but there'll be no nesting birds anywhere to be seen. Voters from the Central Coast knew which way the wind was blowing, complained and had the plans changed. Here we seem to be just cheering it all on, or are we just compliant and being taken for granted? Boiled frogs, anyone?
LIGHTEN up, Darryl Horne (Short Takes,15/7), if we didn't love and respect our city we wouldn't choose to live here. If we can't have a laugh from time to time then what are we coming to?
PETER Devey ("Both sides inched us towards robodebt misery", Letters, 15/7), just for the record, in my opinion no amount of wishful thinking or manipulative language changes the fact that Labor's checking of data was not robodebt. Perhaps you can help me? I can't find Plibersek or Shorten saying they wanted to automate the process.
SCAMWATCH! If you book accommodation online as I do through certain websites, please be aware! Our recent bookings to Sydney, Adelaide and Perth have all resulted in being sent an automated email asking for a cash deposit to be transferred to an account to secure the accommodation because other customers want the same accommodation. I've reported it to Scamwatch. Don't be fooled by this rubbish. If you have had similar emails, contact Scamwatch. Luckily I'm not as dopey as some readers think, therefore my punting money is safe as houses. Hmmm.
