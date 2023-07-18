Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Bare Chefs offers 'restaurant in a box' meals for time poor Novocastrians

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 18 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mirosevich brothers have just launched a new business - their second in a matter of months - and are running low on sleep but high on adrenaline.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.