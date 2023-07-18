For decades, other countries have solved their power needs and greenhouse gas challenges with nuclear energy. Since the 1950s, France has produced 70 per cent of its power from this source. Currently, 26 per cent of the European Union's electricity comes from nuclear power plants. In Sweden, its six nuclear reactors produce 30 per cent of its electricity. Until recently, there were plans to phase them out, but now Sweden wants to build additional nuclear plants amid ongoing concerns about energy security. Their Finance Minister, Elisabeth Svantesson, said: "We need more electricity production, we need clean electricity, and we need a stable energy system."