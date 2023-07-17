Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

Williamtown RAAF Base to conduct flying activities ahead of 2023 Exercise Talisman Sabre

Updated July 17 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Army MRH 90 Taipans will fly over Newcastle in training operation. Picture supplied by Defence/BDR Guy Sadler
Australian Army MRH 90 Taipans will fly over Newcastle in training operation. Picture supplied by Defence/BDR Guy Sadler

Look up to the sky and watch as Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters soar above Newcastle from Wednesday to Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.