Look up to the sky and watch as Australian Defence Force (ADF) helicopters soar above Newcastle from Wednesday to Saturday.
As part of the lead up to Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, ADF personnel will conduct increased flying activities in Newcastle and RAAF Base Williamtown.
This year's iteration of Talisman Sabre will be the 10th and largest in the biennial exercise's history.
The training will include Australian and American military aircraft including Australian Army MRH 90 Taipans, flying by day and night at low altitudes in urban areas.
No ammunition will be used during the training and people should not be alarmed if they see or hear a military helicopter and military personnel carrying weapons.
An F-35A Lightning II from No. 77 Squadron will also conduct an aerobatic display over RAAF Base Williamtown on Tuesday, July 18 at 4pm.
The essential training is vital to maintain Australia's world-class military capability. All aircraft activities are conducted within strict safety and operational guidelines.
Safety, noise management and the environment are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of Defence flying activities.
Noise disturbances will be minimised where possible and the ADF thanks the community for their patience and cooperation.
Members of the public can access further information regarding aircraft noise at https://www.defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise/, or by calling 1800 033 200.
For enquiries related to Exercise Talisman Sabre, until 6 August 2023, a free call number is also available for the community to leave messages for Defence on 1800 233 393.
