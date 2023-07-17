"She told me they would come for her, but she was that full of s--- that I didn't believe her. She was openly into fraud and had ripped everyone off she knew, including her partner. She was bad news and I wish I never met her. She had moments of normality then would flip to this ruthless junkie that was capable of anything. Now I sit here waiting for whoever got her to come get me. I am worried for my friend. Friend is a funny word. Half of her personalities hate me, half tolerate me and one loves me. Undoubtedly that is the one I miss. I love my family, all of them. I love my brothers. I just hope that I get to tell them all... before these dangerous, evil f---s get me too."

