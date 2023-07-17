Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Danielle Easey trial: Accused murderer Justin Dilosa's cryptic letter revealed

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime scene officers examining the industrial site at Cardiff where Justin Dilosa was living at the time of his arrest in 2019.
Crime scene officers examining the industrial site at Cardiff where Justin Dilosa was living at the time of his arrest in 2019.

A MAN accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek in 2019 penned a cryptic letter that was found by police after his arrest, during which he said he was waiting for "whoever got her to come get me", a jury has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.