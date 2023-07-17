A MAN accused of murdering Danielle Easey and dumping her body in Cockle Creek in 2019 penned a cryptic letter that was found by police after his arrest, during which he said he was waiting for "whoever got her to come get me", a jury has heard.
Justin Dilosa, now 37, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Easey and is facing an estimated six-week trial in NSW Supreme Court.
He denies being involved in Ms Easey's killing, but admits to participating in the cover-up and dumping of Ms Easey's body, and has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact.
The jury has been told there is no dispute that Carol McHenry, Mr Dilosa's ex-partner, "had a part to play in the killing of Danielle Easey".
But it is the prosecution case that both Ms McHenry and Mr Dilosa were "directly involved" in Ms Easey's death and Mr Dilosa stabbed Ms Easey in the home at Narara on August 17, 2019.
Ms Easey's body was later found wrapped in plastic and duct tape in Cockle Creek at Killingworth on August 31.
The jury has spent the past few days hearing from Detective Sergeant Peter Rudens, the officer in charge of investigating Ms Easey's murder, who took them through forensic evidence found at the house at Narara, in the back of Mr Dilosa's Mitsubishi Delica van and at the industrial site at Cardiff where Mr Dilosa was living at the time of his arrest.
Detective Sergeant Rudens was also asked about a handwritten letter, found by police at the industrial site in Pendlebury Road after Mr Dilosa's arrest.
The letter, which the court heard was undoubtedly written by Mr Dilosa, begins with "to whomever finds me".
"This is a quick letter to let someone know that right now I am scared s---less," the letter says.
"She told me they would come for her, but she was that full of s--- that I didn't believe her. She was openly into fraud and had ripped everyone off she knew, including her partner. She was bad news and I wish I never met her. She had moments of normality then would flip to this ruthless junkie that was capable of anything. Now I sit here waiting for whoever got her to come get me. I am worried for my friend. Friend is a funny word. Half of her personalities hate me, half tolerate me and one loves me. Undoubtedly that is the one I miss. I love my family, all of them. I love my brothers. I just hope that I get to tell them all... before these dangerous, evil f---s get me too."
The jury has spent the past few weeks hearing from a number of Mr Dilosa's former friends and associates who claim he made admissions to them about being involved in the murder of Ms Easey.
And a number of those associates, all involved in the use of methamphetamine, have given evidence about a bonfire on the night Ms Easey was murdered, during which Mr Dilosa is accused of burning a knife.
The trial, before Justice Deborah Sweeney, continues.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
