Round one at home last year, leading the Knights out for the first time, Hannah Southwell says "I've never experienced anything like it".
A campaign-ending knee injury may have stopped Southwell in her tracks less than 35 minutes later, but almost 12 months on and the Novocastrian has been given the chance to experience that feeling again.
The Kotara Bears junior, who remains sidelined this weekend, just hopes to stay on the park a little longer as the Knights strive towards back-to-back titles.
"It was unreal [round one at home last year]. I've never experienced anything like it, being able to lead a team out and not only a team but my home team," Southwell said following the announcement.
"It's something I'll never forget. It didn't go to plan, but hopefully this year's a bit different."
In terms of being appointed skipper, having initially shared the role with Millie Boyle in 2022, Southwell says "it's a surprise, but I'm very honoured and I can't wait to lead the girls out. I can't thank the club and Ronnie [coach Ron Griffiths] enough".
The NSW and Australian representative won't be front and centre against the Dragons in Newcastle on Saturday, eyeing off a long-awaited return from surgery in coming weeks.
"The injury [ACL] is going really well. I've done all my rehab and I'm just cleared back now to do contact. So hopefully be flying for round two, three," the 24-year-old said.
Knights fullback Tamika Upton, who was revealed as vice-captain on Monday, will instead do the honours when Newcastle kick starts their premiership defence.
"It means everything to be honest," Upton said.
"I spoke with Ron a little earlier about my plans, where I want to take my football career, and this was something that came up but I didn't actually think it would happen this year. I thought I had a little bit more to go.
"To lead these girls and alongside Hannah, she's the player you want to play alongside ... is very special."
Monday also saw Griffiths list Newcastle's 17 players for round one with soccer convert Sheridan Gallagher among those poised to make NRLW debuts.
"I think the biggest surprise for people watching from afar would be Sheridan, obviously played three games of league in her life," Griffiths said.
"I watched two games when she played with Mounties and I thought we need her at our club. She probably personifies what our club is built on the back of, hard work. And we'll see that this weekend."
Ten of those named for the Knights were part of last year's NRLW premiership, including halves pairing Jesse Southwell and Caitlin Moran.
Yasmin Clydsdale featured in the second-row, confident of overcoming a knee injury sustained representing NSW in the recent women's Origin series.
Caitlan Johnston may face a fitness test later in the week, having been sidelined since undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.
The Knights could face off with former teammate and Dragons recruit Bobbi Law.
KNIGHTS: Tamika Upton, Sheridan Gallagher, Shanice Parker, Abigail Roache, Jasmin Strange, Caitlin Moran, Jesse Southwell, Tayla Predebon, Olivia Higgins, Rima Butler, Yasmin Clydsdale, Caitlan Johnston, Laishon Albert-Jones, Nita Maynard, Simone Karpani, Viena Tinao, Kayla Romaniuk.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.