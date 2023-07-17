Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Superfans bring out shades of pink and host 'Barbie parties' to celebrate release of Barbie movie in Newcastle

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:33pm, first published July 17 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown's Jessica Braiding is a Barbie super fan. Picture by Marina Neil
Charlestown's Jessica Braiding is a Barbie super fan. Picture by Marina Neil

'Come on Barbie, let's go party' - you know the words.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.