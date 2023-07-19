There's nothing quite like a piping hot baked spud on a cold day. And if it is loaded, even better.
I have fond memories of ordering one at an outdoor market at Covent Garden many moons ago. Strapped for cash and ill-prepared for a freezing London winter, the cheesy, buttery goodness truly hit the spot.
Food chain Mr Potato has just opened at Charlestown Square's food court with a menu that offers a modern twist on the traditional baked potato.
You choose your base (a potato, sweet potato or salad mix), then a pre-loaded topping (or you can select your own). Pre-loaded toppings include The Po-Taco (beef taco mince, lettuce, corn, diced tomato, avocado, crushed corn chips, chipotle), The Aussie Tator (12-hour slow-cooked beef ragu, bacon, coleslaw, beetroot, carrot, pineapple, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli) or The Medi-Tator (tofu, cauliflower, vegan cheese, kale, red onion, peas, corn, avocado, salsa, vegan mayo).
Jess Davis, an Australian model who founded the Australian Supermodel of the Year pageant, started Mr Potato in 2019 from scratch with her now husband, 36er's basketball player Tyson Hoffmann. They have 12 Mr Potato stores across Australia, with a further 30 locations opening in the next 12 months.
Mr Potato is opening on Darby Street in Cooks Hill in late August.
"In late 2018, Tyson and I crossed paths, sharing a common quest for nutritious food options that could accommodate our busy schedules amid his basketball career and my modelling career," Jess told Food & Wine.
"Tyson, exhausted from cooking sweet potatoes and chicken daily after training, grew frustrated with the hour-long preparation time. This led him to wonder why a year-round offering of such a meal wasn't readily available.
"Just one week into our relationship he shared the idea with me, proposing a healthy loaded baked potato chain. In a week's time, I responded with a comprehensive business plan, logo and mock menu. Fuelled by our vision to revolutionise fast food, one potato at a time, we swiftly opened our inaugural location in Glenelg, South Australia, within two months."
A special launch event is happening at Mr Potato, Charlestown Square, on Saturday July 29, noon to 3pm, where customers can grab a free loaded potato.
Details at mrpotato.net.au.
The Puff House is opening at 47 Belford Street, Broadmeadow, on Monday, July 24. Originally from Melbourne, the restaurant will serve "Indo-Pak street food" - puff pastries with various fillings - and open daily, 11am to midnight.
"We specialise in Indian and Pakistani street food," The Puff House's Charu Jhawar said.
"Our specialty is a huge variety of sweet and savoury puffs with a hint of our traditional side. We are going to sell Indian-fusion dessert cups, sandwiches, burgers, rolls, chaats, biryani, paranthas, salads and exquisite traditional dishes like Dal Baati Churma from the streets of Rajasthan in India."
Vincent Street Kitchen and Bar in Cessnock has a degustation night planned for Tuesday, August 8, at 6pm. Five courses will be served with matching wines from the Hunter Valley's Mercer Wines. Aaron and Alison Mercer will be the guest speakers on the night. Tickets are $99. Phone 4005 6766 or email reception@vincentstreet.com.au to book your seat.
The Mercers have a busy schedule. They will also be pouring Mercer Wines (including their award-winning Limited Release Chardonnay) at a four-course, wine-matched dinner at Una Volta in Newcastle on Thursday, July 27. Tickets are $130 per person and on sale now. Be quick.
The 2022 Mercer Limited Release Chardonnay earned a gold medal at the recent Royal Queensland Wine Awards and joins the other two wines from Mercer's Limited Release range to be placed highly among its peers.
Mercer Wines' Limited Release range, explained Alison, is about "capitalising and honouring the established varieties of the region". The debut wines showcase the Hunter Valley semillon, Hunter Valley shiraz and a chardonnay both from Tumbarumba.
"For Mercer these wines are a passion project, only to be produced when great parcels of fruit come into the winery. They are built to be age-worthy and exemplary examples of a region."
Added Aaron: "These wines are the result of working with local growers from esteemed vineyards who enable us to source the fruit to make classic styles that best represent the region. Tumbarumba Chardonnay is making waves and it's a testament to Wondalma Vineyard that we are receiving such great accolades for our first vintage."
VAMP by Lisa McGuigan Wines at Pokolbin is hosting a Cocktail Masterclass on Saturday, July 29 (3pm to 5pm). Learn how to shake and stir like a pro with Lisa and mixologist Connor Rutledge. Tickets are $150 and on sale now.
Lisa is also hosting her second annual Medieval Banquet on Saturday, August 19, which sounds like it could be fun. Guests will enjoy a three-course, wine-paired dinner and "mythical and magical entertainment". Tickets cost $275 at tickettailor.com.
Johnson's Farmgate is opening at Carrington from Friday, July 21. It will be open 7.30am to noon every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 16 Gipps Street, offering fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy items and gourmet goodies. Farmers and producers represented include Grimas Farm Fresh Produce, Ricardoes Tomatoes, Scott and Ross McLennan, Binnorie Dairy, Hunter Belle Dairy, Baccos Bakery, Hunter Valley Free Range Eggs, Hunter Valley Foods, Wollombi Olive Oil, and Hungerford Meat Co.
There's more than one award winner on that list!
Feast With Friends is a fortnightly cooking class that starts on July 26. Organised by Got Your Back Sista, and with funding from Newcastle Coal Infrastructure Group and Service One, the classes are all about learning how to cook nutritious food on a budget. Each 11am class is followed by a shared meal. To find out more or to register, phone 4989 2777 or email info@gybs.com.au.
Also, the Hunter Water team cooked up more than 160 meals recently as part of Got Your Back Sista's Corporate Cook-up initiative. The meals have been frozen and will be distributed to women and children in need. Good stuff.
Experienced pastry chef Steven Bampton has joined the team at Baumé Restaurant, Ben Ean Winery, in the Hunter Valley. He previously owned the popular Sweet Poison Cakes at Marketown Newcastle, which closed in March.
The Family Foodies Winter Festival is coming to Speers Point Park this Saturday, July 22. It's on from noon to 8pm and entry costs $2. There will be a reptile display, a circus, rides, games, entertainment and, the organisers say, a big food line-up.
The Anchorage Port Stephens is hosting Coastal Vines on Friday, August 18, a five-course dinner with the Hunter Valley's own Brokenwood Wines. Tickets are $219 and on sale now. Accommodation deals are available.
Indian restaurant Absolute Aroma has opened at Cessnock Central (2 North Avenue) and is trading Wednesday to Monday, 4.30pm until late. Customers can take advantage of a 20 per cent discount on their total bill until August 7.
IN THE NEWS:
Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.