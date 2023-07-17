Former Australian halfback Caitlin Moran hopes to recapture the type of form that took her to a World Cup final win after being named to start as Newcastle's five-eighth in the NRLW season-opener on Saturday.
A Muswellbrook product who has been on a long journey back to the top of women's rugby league after a serious leg injury halted her career in 2018, Moran has been given first crack in the No.6 jersey by Knights coach Ronald Griffiths ahead of English import Georgia Roche.
The 26-year-old, who kicked a field-goal to seal Australia's win over New Zealand in the 2017 World Cup decider, will partner teenage halfback Jesse Southwell when the Knights begin their title defence against St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"For once. I'm actually injury-free and I'm as fit as I've been since when I played back with Australia," Moran, speaking at the club's season launch on Monday, declared.
"I've actually gotten back to where I want to be. It's taken a lot of hard work, but Ronnie and the staff here have really pushed me.
"Some days here, I wouldn't say I hated them but there were a few words getting thrown around at pre-season trying to slug it out.
"It's all been worth it in the end."
The chance to start, alongside 18-year-old Southwell - last year's Dally M rookie of the year - is an opportunity Moran isn't taking for granted.
Five years ago, after starring in the World Cup, she signed with Brisbane as a marquee player for the inaugural NRLW season.
As the incumbent Jillaroos halfback, she appeared set to become a star of the competition for years to come.
But a month out from the season, Moran suffered a knee injury that would ultimately keep her sidelined for about three years.
She missed Brisbane's maiden premiership, and eventually made a low-key return via Queensland's state competition.
Griffiths brought Moran home ahead of last season after becoming head coach following Newcastle's winless first campaign.
Moran made her NRLW debut during the regular season and played a utility role in the club's run to the 2022 title.
But after premiership-winning five-eighth Kirra Dibb departed for North Queensland, a door opened to secure the play-making role.
With four new teams entering the NRLW this season, and as a former international, Moran wasn't short of offers herself to play elsewhere herself in 2023, but she chose to re-sign on a one-year deal.
"I'm from the Hunter Valley, it's home," the full-time plumber said.
"The feeling you get when you pull on your town's jersey, and the fans here are incredible. There's nothing like the Knights' supporters.
"Across the board, there were a few other options. But again, this was always going to be my main choice.
"I was hoping to get back on the park, and the bonds we have ... it makes sense."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
