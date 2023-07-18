Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Seven homes in Newcastle perfect for multi-generational living

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated July 21 2023 - 8:39am, first published July 19 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The modern one-bedroom granny flat at 5 Turnbull Street, Merewether is fully self-contained.
The modern one-bedroom granny flat at 5 Turnbull Street, Merewether is fully self-contained.

MULTI-generational households are on the rise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.