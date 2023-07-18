MULTI-generational households are on the rise.
As property prices continue to climb, kids live at home for longer and elder family members start to need a helping hand, sharing a home is becoming more commonplace.
Here are seven properties on the market right now across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie that are designed for multi-generational living:
This renovated two-bedroom 1920s weatherboard cottage offers a prime location at Merewether with close proximity to The Junction.
It also has the added bonus of a modern self-contained granny flat.
Surrounded by established gardens and renovated throughout, the home combines charming original features such as ornate plaster ceilings, timber flooring and fireplaces with all the mod cons.
There are two separate living areas, two bathrooms and the chef's kitchen features stone benchtops and high-end appliances including a self-cleaning Neff oven and an integrated fridge and freezer.
The modern self-contained granny flat is cleverly designed to maximise the use of space and is ideal for extended families, guests or as rental.
It has air conditioning, built-in robes and a fully equipped kitchen, and the modern bathroom includes laundry facilities.
It is listed for sale with Chasse Ede at PRD Presence and is open for inspection on Saturday at 2pm.
There is plenty of room for the family, extended family and enough space to park 11 cars at this acreage property in Eleebana.
In addition, the property also has expansive sheds and zoning that could accommodate an on-site business.
The property is expected to fetch around the $3 million mark at auction on August 6, according to TaylorHedley Property agent Shelby Telfer.
"It is pretty unique - you just don't find anything around with nine bedrooms," Ms Telfer said.
"All of the interest we have had so far is local and it's attracting those multi-generational and blended families.
"The zoning means you can run some form of business on the property as well, so you could have a landscaping business, an Airbnb business."
The main house offers plenty of room to grow with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, formal and informal living areas, a large kitchen and a separate wing in the home that is self-contained, providing a bedroom, kitchenette and bathroom for guests or teens.
The two additional dwellings on the property include a one-bedroom granny flat and a larger contemporary three-bedroom self-contained home.
Both include parking for two cars and private entry, making it ideal for extended family, guests or as a rental.
Garaging options include an oversized automatic double garage, two single garages side-by-side, a caravan port, a double carport and a large workshop.
The property is open for inspection on Wednesday at 5pm.
Granny flats don't come much cooler than this one.
In addition, the property also has an in-ground pool, a large deck and a fully self-contained studio at the rear of the block built underneath the double garage.
While the main house ties classic period features together with a sleek renovation, the studio is ultra-modern with a striking black kitchenette and an industrial-inspired bathroom featuring exposed pipes and a large tub.
The three-bedroom main house is renovated throughout with a new bathroom and updated kitchen that overlooks the pool area and deck.
The property is listed for sale with Todd Mason at McGrath and is open for inspection on Saturday at 12.15pm.
Family homes as large as this one are a rarity, according to Sold Property listing agent Shanti Page.
Occupying a huge parcel of 1206 square metres and backing onto reserve, this property at Caves Beach is designed to cater to those with large families with five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The house spans four bedrooms with multiple living areas and two bathrooms as well as an attached self-contained granny flat with a bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchenette and a living area.
If living sustainably appeals, this property has it all with a chicken coop that spans the length of the yard which means fresh eggs can be on the menu daily.
The yard also has veggie gardens ready to go.
"It's extremely rare to get something that is single level and offers this kind of volume of land size as well," Ms Page said.
"Most of the multi-generational properties we have listed are multi-storey, so you have the grandparents living downstairs and the family is always going up and down stairs.
"This is all on one level and being able to explore the bushland behind or wander down to the beach is really lovely for families with young kids."
It is positioned close to the coastline which offers beach access and coastal walks all the way down to Catherine Hill Bay via Pinney Beach and the National Park.
The property is expected to sell for a minimum of $1.6 million, according to the agent.
Set on an elevated block in New Lambton Heights, this property offers expansive mountain views and spacious living to accommodate large families.
The four-bedroom home features a dual-level layout including separate self-contained granny flat.
Six-metre high raked ceilings are a feature of the property as well as the rear balcony which takes in views across the valley.
There is also a separate study and full-length under-house storage.
For teens, grandparents or extended family, the lower floor accommodates the spacious self-contained flat which includes a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette.
The house is listed for sale with a guide of $1.2 million to $1.295 million.
Inspection is available by appointment through Alex Madikian at Nextview Property.
One of the key selling points is the huge outdoor entertaining area which spans a large multi-level deck and a five-person spa.
At the rear of the property is a generously sized two-bedroom granny flat, making it an ideal space for teenagers, older children or grandparents.
The granny flat also includes a separate living room, kitchenette and a bathroom.
Both dwellings have oversized carports attached and there is a separate garage at the rear.
The property is listed for sale at $985,000 with Belle Property's Nick Townsend. Inspection is available by appointment.
Positioned in one of Eleebana's most sought-after pockets, this secluded home on Charlton Street is set in a cul-de-sac just off Cherry Road.
The expansive 1,800 square metre block also has a self-contained one-bedroom flat, as well as established gardens that create a park-like atmosphere.
There is also a swimming pool and a craft studio with a propagation house, alongside a generously sized storage shed.
Selling agent Lewis Elliot from Love Realty said the property is ideal for those with extended families or an owner looking to earn income by renting out the flat.
Two office spaces also make it an ideal work-from-home space.
The property is listed with a guide of $1.675 million to $1.75 million.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.