The pockets of bushland that sustain us

They were everything to us. And they are - those that remain - everything, to someone. Where have they gone? What else is going? What have we learned? We know better than to keep producing never-ending cookie-cutter style suburbs with no established trees, no meaningful green spaces, nowhere for kids to go, nothing to do, and not a thought for integrated community spaces that bring people together, that bring people together with nature, which offer 'built in' opportunities, incentive, to get outside. Meet a neighbour.

