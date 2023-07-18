Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Vale the cubbyhouse coves which lit up life in the 70s and 80s

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
July 18 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pockets of bushland that sustain us
The pockets of bushland that sustain us

THE little pockets of bush that sustained the likes of me in childhood are fast disappearing. We made cubbies, walked dogs, caught tadpoles, hatched frogs and cicadas, collected fossils, climbed trees, dug holes, built bike jumps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist. Send your news tips and stories to: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.