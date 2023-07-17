Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights prop Daniel Saifiti primed to exorcise Storm demons

RD
By Robert Dillon
July 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Daniel Saifiti. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DANIEL Saifiti has been waiting seven long years to beat Melbourne Storm and reckons he won't get a better chance than in Saturday's showdown at McDonald Jones Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.