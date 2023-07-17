Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Nathan Power scores four but Aussies go down at world titles

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian water polo representative Nathan Power. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Australian water polo representative Nathan Power. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

NEWCASTLE'S Nathan Power scored four goals but it wasn't enough for Australia to overcome Greece at the World Championships in Japan on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.