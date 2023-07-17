NEWCASTLE'S Nathan Power scored four goals but it wasn't enough for Australia to overcome Greece at the World Championships in Japan on Monday.
The national co-captain nabbed a last-quarter double, initially pegging back the margin to two and followed by a conversion with 30 seconds remaining, but the Sharks went down 13-9 in round one.
Angus Lambie, Charlie Negus, Luke Pavillard, Matthew Byrnes and Tim Putt also found the back of the net for the Aussies.
It was 2-all after the first quarter, 3-5 at the main break and 6-8 approaching the fourth and final term. Scores were also level at 9-all.
Next in Fukuoka the Sharks face USA on Wednesday and Kazahkstan on Friday.
"Whilst we never have, or will be, happy with a loss, there are some positive signs from the team's performance," men's coach Tim Hamill told Water Polo Australia media.
"We really wanted to get into the grind against the Greeks ... we played poorly against them at the World Cup when they shot out to a big lead, so our focus was really on ruthless defence.
"We stayed with them, and the scores were locked at 9-all but unfortunately some critical errors are crucial times cost us.
"But as I said, some positive signs for our next game moving forward against the United States on Wednesday."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
