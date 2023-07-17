Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Heavy traffic conditions between Hart Road and Old Maitland Road overpasses after two car crashes

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Hunter Expressway after two separate car crashes occurred just five kilometres apart. Picture Live Traffic
Heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Hunter Expressway after two separate car crashes occurred just five kilometres apart. Picture Live Traffic

Heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Hunter Expressway after two separate car crashes occurred just five kilometres apart on Monday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.