Heavy traffic conditions are being experienced on the Hunter Expressway after two separate car crashes occurred just five kilometres apart on Monday evening.
Live Traffic is reporting a four-vehicle crash at Loxford, near Hart Road Overpass, and has closed the shoulder of a southbound lane.
Motorists using the on-ramp from Hart Road are also being affected.
Emergency services were called to the incident around 5.30pm and a tow truck is on scene.
The second accident occurred around 6pm at the Old Maitland Road Overpass, near Sawyers Gully.
One of two southbound lanes is closed and emergency services are on scene with Transport for NSW attending.
Motorists are encouraged to allow extra travel time on the expressway, should prepare to merge and exercise caution.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.