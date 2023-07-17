IT took a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, but new coach Rob Stanton opened with a win as the Newcastle Jets edged past Melbourne Victory in Darwin on Monday night to punch a ticket in the Australia Cup round of 32.
The game appeared dead and buried with the Jets leading 2-0 in the 90th minute.
But two goals in seven minutes of mayhem in stoppage time forced the match to extra-time and then penalties.
Carl Jenkinson gave the Jets a 3-2 advantage after four spots kicks.
Victory midfielder Jordi Valadon then skied his attempt high over the bar.
Defender Phil Cancar sealed the deal for the Jets, angling a low drive into the right corner to earn a place in the round of 32 and a home clash against Brisbane Roar on August 14.
The Jets join Northern NSW clubs Edgeworth and Broadmeadow Magic in the main draw.
The victory was a lot harder than it should have been for the Jets.
Trent Buhagiar put Newcastle ahead in the 17th minute and when replacement Archie Goodwin added a second in the 65th it appeared as though they would cruise to victory.
But two errors gifted Victory two goals in injury time.
Nishan Velupillay slotted home in the 92nd minute after Daniel Stynes was dispossessed.
Then, in the 94th minute, Victory were awarded a penalty after a brain explosion from Jets keeper Ryan Scott.
Scott rushed out to the right edge of the box near the byline and collected the legs of Velupillay.
Will Wilson converted from the spot.
Buhagiar had two good chances in extra time but couldn't convert.
For 90 minutes, it had been the perfect start for Stanton, who replaced Arthur Papas at the helm a month ago.
Stanton delivered on his promised to give young players an opportunity.
Lucas Mauragis, who returned to the Jets after a season on loan at Wellington, was outstanding at left back.
He provided an assist for Buhagiar's opener and was a constant threat overlapping down the left.
Clayton Taylor was impressive on debut at left wing, centrebacks Mark Natta and Phil Cancar were clinical and Goodwin did what he does best.
Captain Stefan Nigro was among four players alongside Nathan Konstandopoulos Eli Adams and Matthew Bozinovski from the Victory A-League squad in the starting side.
With the temperature a suffocating 29 degrees at kick-off, the tempo was slow with both teams prioritising keeping possession.
The Jets started on the front foot and should have gone ahead in the eighth minute.
A miscued shot from Taylor ended up at the feet of Buhagiar but, with keeper Ahmad Taleb scrambling, the striker sprayed his shot to the right.
Buhagiar made amends 10 minutes later after lead up work from Taylor and Mauragis.
Mauragis played a one-two with Taylor and then clipped a cross into the six-yard box.
Victory failed to clear and the ball fell for Buhagiar on the right. He side-footed a shot which went through the legs of the keeper.
Fullbacks Mauragis and Tom Aquilina pushed high in attack and Taylor was dangerous down the left wing.
Goodwin was introduced for Reno Piscopo at half-time as Stanton switched formation to a 4-4-2.
Victory were quick out of the box and replacement Velupillay forced a reflex save from Scott in the 50th minute - his first of the game.
Goodwin thought he had doubled the Jets' advantage in the 60th minute when he tapped in after a break down the right by Ingham.
However, the assistant referee flagged the teenager for offside. Replays showed the call was harsh.
It took a goal-line block 60 seconds later from Mauragis to deny Eli Adams an equaliser.
Goodwin wouldn't be denied a second time. From a quick throw-in her turned past a defender and then slotted home with his left foot.
JETS (4-3-3): Ryan Scott; Lucas Mauragis, Mark Natta, Phil Cancar, Tom Aquilina; Brandon O'Neill (c), Reno Piscopo, Kosta Grozos; Dane Ingham, Trent Buhagiar, Clayton Taylor
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.