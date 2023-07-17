Have you seen Jordan Tomkins? His family want him to come home

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a boy missing from Hamilton South.
Jordan Tomkins, aged 15, was last seen at home in Fowler Street, Hamilton South about 8.30am on Sunday.
When he failed to return home and was unable to be located, Newcastle City police were called and began looking for him.
Police hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age.
Jordan is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, thin build, short blonde hair, with blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue baseball shirt and grey pants.
He is known to frequent the Newcastle, Broadmeadow, Hamilton and Charlestown areas.
Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
