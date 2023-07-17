Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Thick fog blankets the Hunter, causing flight delays at Newcastle Airport

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:24am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A THICK fog has blanketed the Hunter Region on Tuesday, causing flight chaos at Newcastle Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Editor

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.