A THICK fog has blanketed the Hunter Region on Tuesday, causing flight chaos at Newcastle Airport.
Flights out of Williamtown heading to Canberra and Brisbane have been delayed due to the weather, while a Jetstar flight to Brisbane was cancelled.
Passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the airport.
IN THE NEWS:
The morning fog is meant to give way to a mostly sunny day in Newcastle, with a maximum temperature of 22 degrees Celsius for the first day of the school term. There is a slight chance of showers in the Upper Hunter.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology a high pressure ridge will promote dry weather with cold and frosty mornings during the mid week until the next cold front crossing the state between late Thursday and Friday brings wet conditions.
Then the second cold front will be followed by yet another cold front during the weekend.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.