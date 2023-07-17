Sarah Baum scores dream J-Bay heat win on Championship Tour debut

Sarah Baum kept a lid on her excitement and stayed busy in a slow heat to down five-time world champion Carissa Moore and American Lakey Peterson in her Championship Tour debut at J-Bay in South Africa.
The Newcastle-based South African goofy-footer, a wildcard into the event as the highest-ranked African women on the second-tier Challenger Series, was in heat two of the opening round at Supertubes on Monday night (AEST).
A member of the Newcastle East End Boardriders club, Baum (9.5) shocked world No.1 Moore (6.2) and Peterson (5.93) to take the spot on offer in the quarter-finals.
The 29-year-old caught eight waves in the slow, small conditions, which forced competition to be put on hold for the day after the heat.
Moore did not catch a wave until inside the last seven minutes of the 40-minute heat. She rode only three in total, as did world No.8 Peterson.
Baum, though, squeezed all she could out of what was on offer, earning best scores of 5.17 and 4.33 with her backhand carves and snaps. Hawaiian Moore's best were 3.83 and 2.37, while Peterson managed 3.0 and 2.93.
It was a magic moment for Baum, who is eighth on the CS and striving for a top six year-end finish on that tour to make the CT full-time in 2024.
"Obviously a lot of excitement," Baum said about the end of her heat win.
"I was just trying to contain myself and really just try to take deep breaths.
"It's super tricky out there and these girls can get scores like in two seconds, so I was just trying to contain myself. There was a lot of time left and I really wanted to do the right things and the right moves and I'm so stoked.
"It just kind of makes me believe in myself a lot more. I always felt like I belong here and this kind of shows that. It's a lot of confidence going into the US Open and hopefully we can be back here next year."
The CT debut comes after Baum's comeback on the competitive stage while living in Australia in recent years. The former star junior in South Africa was blown away by the reception she received at J-Bay.
"Oh my goodness, I was walking down the beach before my heat and everyone just started cheering, and I was like, OK," she said.
"I was starting to get butterflies and I was like, 'OK, cool, just breathe and calm down, you've still got a job to do'.
"I was coming out and the groms are just running and bombarding me, and it was so awesome. The crowd and the support I have here is immense. I just hope that I can do them proud."
Only two women's heats were held on the day. The opening round of the men's competition was run four days earlier.
** Merewether's Ocean Lancaster backed up his Oz Grom title win last week with victory in the NSW under-16 final on Tuesday in Wollongong.
Lancaster (14.6) again edged out Ben Zanatta (14.4). Hunter surfers Felix Byrnes (10.84) and Phoenix Visscher (8.07) also made the final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
