Sarah Baum scores dream J-Bay heat win on Championship Tour debut

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 9:06am
Sarah Baum in action at the J-Bay Open. Picture by Beatriz Ryder, WSL
Sarah Baum kept a lid on her excitement and stayed busy in a slow heat to down five-time world champion Carissa Moore and American Lakey Peterson in her Championship Tour debut at J-Bay in South Africa.

