TREASURER Jim Chalmers was recently effusive in his praise of outgoing Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe. As if to apologise for Mr Lowe's giant snafu on interest rate predictions, Mr Chalmers said that Lowe had a "difficult job", but how difficult can it be to correctly predict interest rates when you oversee the Reserve Bank's monetary policy?
Based on Mr Lowe's erroneous advice on when rates might rise, many of his fellow Australians borrowed big time. Now their lives are in financial tatters. On the other hand, Mr Lowe will retire or move on in September with his big fat superannuation.
I FIRMLY agree with Rick Frost ("Advisory body gives voice to most needy", Letters, 14/7) with regards to the amount of professional lobbyists "advising" politicians on matters that will benefit those whom they represent. From defence to coal mines, from farm irrigation to abusing the environment and much more. Lots of greed and self-interest there. We don't hear much about them, but they are constantly meeting with our politicians.
Meanwhile, much attention is being paid to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people who are being given a chance, by way of a Voice, to help better the living standards of their people and to better our understanding of their way of thinking and this land.
ENERGY and Climate Minister Chris Bowen has said the Hunter region will become a renewable energy hub ("Burst of energy", Newcastle Herald 13/7). We are going to get a wind farm between Swansea and Port Stephens by 2030 at a cost of $10 billion for 2000 megawatts of intermittent power supply and 200 permanent jobs. If I have figured this out correctly, we will close Eraring power station, which produces 2900 megawatts of reliable power supply and employs 240 full-time staff plus a further 200 contractors. By my calculations, that leaves us 900 megawatts and 200-plus jobs short.
I wonder why areas such as Sydney, Byron Bay, Batemans Bay and Port Phillip Bay were not given this opportunity to generate intermittent unreliable power supply and lose jobs?
PETER Devey's attempt to apportion blame to Labor for robodebt parrots a Peter Dutton line ("Both sides inched us towards robodebt misery", Letters, 15/7). It is baseless.
The federal government has used "data matching" techniques since the early 1990s to identify potential welfare overpayment. However, until robodebt, discrepancies were then subject to human oversight before welfare recipients were contacted. Cases were risk profiled, and only the highest discrepancies would move forward. Crucially, employers and the people themselves would be contacted for more information without the presumption a debt was owed. Under the Coalition, these safeguards were discarded.
An algorithm replaced human oversight, all discrepancies raised an assumed debt and generated accusatory letters. The onus of proof was reversed, and the number of "compliance interventions" went from 20,000 a year to 20,000 a week. Almost a half a million people received letters telling them they owed the government money. The responsibility for this outrage is the Coalition's alone.
Robodebt royal commissioner Catherine Holmes's report says "there are different mindsets one can adopt in relation to social welfare policy. One is to recognise that many citizens will at different times in their lives need income support ... and to provide that support willingly, adequately and with respect. An alternative approach is to regard those on social security benefits as a drag on the national economy, an entry on the debit side of the budget to be reduced by any means available ... and by generally making the condition of the social welfare recipient unpleasant and undesirable. The robodebt scheme exemplifies the latter."
The Coalition introduced robodebt, lied about it, covered it up, and has refused to apologise for it because it was a scheme close to its heart. In my opinion, it seems nothing has really changed.
WITH robodebt prominent in the news, let's look at who the real bludgers are: those who at all costs try not to pay their fair share of tax. Let's not continue to make life hard for those less fortunate. Instead, let's deal with the real problem: those who do not pay their fair share. Tax bludgers.
IF claims of lower car ownership among the 560 students who will be accommodated in their 21-storey Newcastle apartment block is accurate ('Going up: student tower plans lodged', Newcastle Herald 15/7), why isn't Linkcity building in Jesmond or North Lambton, close to the university? I believe they think Newcastle council will let them get away with 18 car spaces instead of 110. Unfortunately, they are probably correct.
THANK you to the Herald for your factual editorial ("Gap report highlights need for a Voice", Editorial 14/7) and for your clear statements on the real need for a Voice to Parliament. Among all the negative and misleading information regularly published in the letters to the editor, it was encouraging to read of your support for a "yes" vote, and why a "yes" vote is so important.
IN my opinion, Newcastle council's consultation strategy seems to be to advertise in Sydney for submissions to the swimming pool tender and to ask the residents of Maitland, Cessnock, Kurri and Port Stephens if they would like Supercars to continue in Newcastle East at Newcastle ratepayers' expense.
ONE of the strangest terms I have ever heard of is "reverse racism/discrimination" ("Resorting to 'reverse racism' ", Letters, 17/7). Is this is a joke, or reverse comedy?
THE 10 most important jobs in Australia; here is my choice in no particular order: farmers, mechanics including refrigeration, nurses, police, truck drivers, electricians, miners, meat industry workers, brewers, sex workers. Ask yourself what life would be like without these people. I know I rely on nine out of the 10; how about you?
