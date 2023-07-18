Robodebt royal commissioner Catherine Holmes's report says "there are different mindsets one can adopt in relation to social welfare policy. One is to recognise that many citizens will at different times in their lives need income support ... and to provide that support willingly, adequately and with respect. An alternative approach is to regard those on social security benefits as a drag on the national economy, an entry on the debit side of the budget to be reduced by any means available ... and by generally making the condition of the social welfare recipient unpleasant and undesirable. The robodebt scheme exemplifies the latter."