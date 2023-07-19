A PROMINENT Centralian noted in the Alice Springs News last year that The Voice is nothing more than a rehashed version of ATSIC, in that 65 per cent of the Indigenous people living in regional and remote communities received no benefit from ATSIC's budget of $1.1 billion per year over the period 1990 to 2005. He went on to state that left-wing activists from the cities saying that they are speaking on behalf of Aboriginal people have had little or no experience living in remote communities. In 2002-2003, ATSIC reportedly spent more than $27 million in one year for consultancies, and $4.1 million on leased vehicles.

