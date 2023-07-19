HOW long are people in certain areas going to put up with the white ibis? I know they are a native bird, however, we do cull other animals when they become a pest and their numbers are increasing. They smell like rotten fish and their droppings stain everything they come in contact with. They rip open garbage and spread it all over the place; just ask caravan park operators.
We are quick to cull the kangaroo, so why not the 'bin chickens'? Bird lovers and other goody-goodies, please spare a thought for those who are being plagued by these hideous creatures before you reply to this letter.
ONCE again we now find ourselves involved in a conflict that has nothing to do with us except goodwill. While it is hard to defend Russia's action in invading Ukraine, NATO involvement and subsequent trade sanctions have established a war that is unwinnable and ultimately will lead to requests for soldiers. We have seen similar scenarios play out in Afghanistan due to Russia's involvement, Iran weapons of mass destruction fiasco, and, of course, Vietnam. Once again, the risk of Russia in all these sagas cost so many lives and collateral damage.
Our soldiers, who dutifully served our country with courage and pride, must be wondering where this conflict will end.
Let's step back from this before it is too late.
A PROMINENT Centralian noted in the Alice Springs News last year that The Voice is nothing more than a rehashed version of ATSIC, in that 65 per cent of the Indigenous people living in regional and remote communities received no benefit from ATSIC's budget of $1.1 billion per year over the period 1990 to 2005. He went on to state that left-wing activists from the cities saying that they are speaking on behalf of Aboriginal people have had little or no experience living in remote communities. In 2002-2003, ATSIC reportedly spent more than $27 million in one year for consultancies, and $4.1 million on leased vehicles.
MANY ask how long it will be till ScoMo resigns from Parliament. To dispel any conflict of interest, politicians must wait 18 months before they can be employed by consultant-lobbyist groups.
The last election was on May 21, 2022, so Mr Morrison has a mere four months to satisfy the ludicrously short grace period before he's eligible to lobby on issues connected with his former portfolio of interests - and remember, he gave himself a few. But where is he planning to go?
The Saturday Paper was of the opinion that Mr Morrison had "always been a shill for corporate interests". He set up AUKUS and in 2021-22, spending $20.8 billion on consultants and outsourced services. I expect a statement from him to retire some time after November 21 this year, in a role with an AUKUS-related lobby group through which he will provide another industry voice to Parliament, protected from public analysis of course by commercial-in-confidence excuses.
TRUE, Darryl Horne ("Name game isn't worth playing", Letters, 15/7), Newcastle is a city, and as it is an Australian city, it is subject to an abbreviation or similar. More often than not, places such as Kurri Kurri, Wagga Wagga, and Wangi Wangi have their names halved. Toronto is often affectionately known as "Trono", and Carrington is shortened to "Carro". I've even heard it referred to as 'Carro-dise". I'm yet to hear any Carrington residents complain about these nicknames.
Do you think many people from Brisbane would complain about the nickname Brisvegas? I doubt it, because nicknames are such a big part of the Australian vernacular (or should that be "Aussie" vernacular?) and are very rarely delivered in a derogatory or vindictive manner. This is why, in this country, Barry often gets called "Bazza", Garry gets "Gazza" and, as you no doubt know from experience, Darryl get "Dazza".
BEATING the toothless Wests Tigers is not much to get excited about, Knights supporters. It's a bit like bragging about your new hot girlfriend who's your cousin.
WHY is it that people who were born in the 50s, paid taxes all their life and when it comes to retirement age they can't get the bloody pension that was promised to them? Can somebody from the government explain to me how we work so long and get nothing? Was this a government lie?
THE LNP claim their win in the Fadden by-election was the result of cost-of-living pressures. The two main costs for consumers are high interest rates and high energy costs. Governments can do little about rates, but the high energy costs follow essential services once owned by governments being sold off to the private sector.
COULD unemployment be down because people have moved onto retirement and there is more to retire in the next few years? Having students stay at school until year 12 also stops the employment gaps being filled.
LET'S get the AUKUS submarine here. We could call it Nucastle, or Nuie/Neuy. Or Nucie/Nucy. NewKastle perhaps? I'd love Gnucastle, and Gnui has class.
PETER Devey, the response to your letter ("Both sides inched us towards robodebt misery", 15/7), is the royal commission does not support this view.
WOULDN'T it be commonsense to give away our freedom of speech at a referendum for the misinformation bill?
PETER Dutton finally said something I agree with; that Scott Morrison should be treated with the respect he deserves. In my opinion I say that is none, zilch, zero.
