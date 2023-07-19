Newcastle Herald
Letters to the Editor, July 20, 2023

July 20 2023 - 4:00am
The white ibis is common and widespread in northern and eastern Australia.
HOW long are people in certain areas going to put up with the white ibis? I know they are a native bird, however, we do cull other animals when they become a pest and their numbers are increasing. They smell like rotten fish and their droppings stain everything they come in contact with. They rip open garbage and spread it all over the place; just ask caravan park operators.

