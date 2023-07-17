Baus etches name in Zone Two record books

Matt Baus created history by becoming only the second Newcastle Zone Two player to win all four open zone championships as well as all three champion of club champions titles.
Baus combined with Raymond Terrace clubmates Shaun Richards, Shannon Gittoes and Lee Schraner to claim the Champion of Club Champion Fours over the Soldiers Point team of Bruce Cooper, Warren "Squirrel" Flanagan, Daniel Collaros and Terry Antram last Sunday at Lambton BC.
The scores were locked at two, five and seven before Terrace took control at end 12 of 21. They grabbed a four to lead 14-9, which proved a winning break. The Soldiers fought back to get to within three on end 18, but a double and single to the Jets on ends 19 and 20 left the task to big and Baus entered the record books
** Zone Two will have a strong contingent chasing state honours in Wollongong starting Wednesday.
The various divisions are being played at Towradgi Park and Wiseman Park.
Jono Davis (Nelson Bay) will take part in the State singles, Terry Barnett (Valentine) in the senior singles and Soldiers Point's Peter Smith in the reserve singles.
Son and father Brendan and Jason Stokes (Raymond Terrace) are in the state pairs, East Maitland's Clay Parker and Rowan Brassey in the senior pairs and Fingal Bay's Steve Sanders and John Kinsella in the reserve pairs.
In the State triples will be the Jets' Jamie Minter, Ian Lean and Shannon Gittoes, the seniors will have Mark Sheppard, Bill Ahoy and Michael Beesley from Soldiers Point, but unfortunately Neil
Smith, Paul Jones and Cohen Ridd from Cardiff have had to withdraw from the reserves.
The State fours will see Jamie Minter back up with clubmates Tim Twining, Lennon Scott and Lee Schraner, seniors will be David Holmes, Ray Asquith, Russell Nobes and John Gibson (Nelson Bay), while Marlins clubmates John Carroll, Kevin Kilbride, Brian Comley and Peter Mentis will contest the reserves.
In the women, Natasha Van Eldik from Raymond Terrace will contest the State singles, while Lorraine Hay from East Maitland and Gail Gannon from Charlestown will compete in the senior singles.
Van Eldik will also contest the state pairs with partner Genevieve Delves. Kathryn Clerke and Raweang Nautwong (Charlestown) have drawn the same section as Kerry Seers and Michelle Niznik (Club Maitland City).
The singles will be contested from July 20-22, triples July 23-25, pairs July 25-27, fours July 28-30 and mixed pairs July 31-August 1.
** Club Charlestown coordinator Daniel Hill made his debut for the BNSW Blues on Tuesday when the open, over 40's and under-25's started a three test series against Queensland at Club Tweed.
Hill played in the lead position for Lee Schraner with Matt Baus third and Peter Tailor second.
In the women's open side, Genevieve Delves and Natasha Van Eldik (Raymond Terrace) along with Maitland's Kayla Kourtin took on the arch rivals. In the under-25s, Lachlan Freeman (Raymond Terrace) was selected.
In the over 40's men, the trio of Terry Antram, Warren Shipley (Soldiers Point) and Jason Stokes (Raymond Terrace) were selected after being part of the winning side last year.
Lisa Burton (Soldiers Point), Leisa Morgan and Eugenie Muncaster (Kurri Kurri) In the women's over 40's.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
