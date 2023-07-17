Newcastle Herald
Lawn Bowls: Matt Baus etches name in Zone Two record books

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 9:30am
Matt Baus created history by becoming only the second Newcastle Zone Two player to win all four open zone championships as well as all three champion of club champions titles.

