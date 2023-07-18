Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in the Upper Hunter on Tuesday to open a new STEM education and innovation building.
The Prime Minister officially opened the Donald Horne Building, which is part of Muswellbrook's Hunter Innovation Precinct and the first step in the transformation of the shire's town centre
Mr Albanese said he gets "a lot of invites", but when he was contacted about the opening, he was "determined" to attend.
"Because I can't think of anything that embodies where we need to go as a country more than what is taking place right here in the heart of the Hunter Valley," he said.
The building includes a "makerspace", an industrial prototyping facility to support ideation, design, prototyping, fabrication, assembly and communication of solutions for innovators, start-ups and local industry.
There is also a STEM Innovation Lab - a purpose-built space for students to access tools and mentorship.
Mr Albanese described the opening as "an amazing celebration" and said the building would lead to high-quality, high wage jobs as the region transitions away from coal.
"This building is a perfect encapsulation of Muswellbrook," he said. "It's an act of respect for your heritage that simultaneously looks ahead to the future.
"We are in what is, by production of course, Australia's largest coal producing region and one that has made so much possible for our nation.
"It has brought wealth not just to this region but to the entire country.
"But there are new opportunities on our doorstep that will if we seize them, create economic growth and secure jobs for decades to come.
"Muswellbrook and more broadly the Hunter have for so long been at the heart of Australia's energy story but of course we know that change is occurring and it's important that communities seize the opportunities and not get left behind.
"The Hunter Innovation Precinct, to which the Donald Horne Building is the latest edition, is such an important part of that.
"This building will be where intelligence and imagination are prized for what they are - the key ingredients that go into making ours a great nation."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
