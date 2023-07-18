Muswellbrook mayor Steve Reynolds believes politicians in power are "finally listening" after the first visit to the shire by a Prime Minister in his time on council.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in the Upper Hunter town on Tuesday to open the Donald Horne Building, a new STEM education and innovation space, which is part of Muswellbrook's Hunter Innovation Precinct.
Mr Albanese said he received "a lot of invites", but when he was contacted about the opening, he was "determined" to attend.
"Because I can't think of anything that embodies where we need to go as a country more than what is taking place right here in the heart of the Hunter Valley," he said.
Cr Reynolds has been vocal in his call for politicians in power to visit the mining region and help the Upper Hunter shift away from the "over reliance" on coal, including a call in the Herald in May for state and federal governments to get "off their arses" and get up there.
"This is the first Prime Minister that's been to Muswellbrook that we're aware of," he said.
"So they're finally listening.
"We had a great some great one-on-one time the Prime Minister and I've been down to Canberra, that's how this all came about.
"You build those relations, you nurture them. You don't go in there asking for hand over fist money on a cheque. You build these relationships and look what happens.
"He was very happy with what he saw and will probably be back for a few more openings of new industries."
The Donald Horne Building includes a "makerspace", an industrial prototyping facility to support ideation, design, prototyping, fabrication, assembly and communication of solutions for innovators, start-ups and local industry.
There is also a STEM Innovation Lab - a purpose-built space for students to access tools and mentorship.
Cr Reynolds said Muswellbrook's STEM results were below the state average, so the space was aimed at "engaging the schools to get the kids to come along and do things that are interactive, that aren't in the classroom".
Mr Albanese described the opening as "an amazing celebration" and said the building would lead to high-quality, high-wage jobs as the region transitions away from coal.
"This building is a perfect encapsulation of Muswellbrook," he said. "It's an act of respect for your heritage that simultaneously looks ahead to the future.
"We are in what is, by production of course, Australia's largest coal producing region and one that has made so much possible for our nation.
"It has brought wealth not just to this region but to the entire country.
"But there are new opportunities on our doorstep that will if we seize them, create economic growth and secure jobs for decades to come.
"Muswellbrook and more broadly the Hunter have for so long been at the heart of Australia's energy story but of course we know that change is occurring and it's important that communities seize the opportunities and not get left behind.
"The Hunter Innovation Precinct, to which the Donald Horne Building is the latest edition, is such an important part of that.
"This building will be where intelligence and imagination are prized for what they are - the key ingredients that go into making ours a great nation."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
