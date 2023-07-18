Newcastle Herald
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese makes private Singleton Roosters visit in wake of Greta bus crash

Sage Swinton
July 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Muswellbrook on July 18. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited the Upper Hunter twice in three weeks after a private visit to the Singleton Roosters clubhouse in the wake of the Greta bus tragedy.

