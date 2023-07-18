Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has visited the Upper Hunter twice in three weeks after a private visit to the Singleton Roosters clubhouse in the wake of the Greta bus tragedy.
Mr Albanese was in Muswellbrook on Tuesday, July 18 to open the Donald Horne building, and used his speech to pay tribute to the victims of the June 11 bus crash.
"I was at Singleton Roosters clubhouse just a couple of weeks ago, a private visit," the Prime Minister said.
"I know that has had an impact not just on this region but on the entire country.
"My heart goes out to those people who are still hurting in that community and I thank them for the very generous welcome that I had in the clubhouse.
"It was a private visit but it was a very moving one."
It comes after NSW Premier Chris Minns attended the Singleton Roosters' first AFL match since the tragedy on July 15.
"It is a real privilege to be invited in," Mr Minns said on Saturday.
"There are no consolations after this kind of tragedy - it is so horrible - but if there is any glimmer of hope, it's that people were here for one another when they needed to be.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
