COACH Rob Stanton conceded the Newcastle Jets have a lot of work to do but was excited at the potential of his young group.
The Jets secured a place in the Australia Cup round-of-32 by beating Melbourne Victory 4-2 on penalties after the scores was locked at 2-all at the end of 120 minutes in a qualifier in Darwin on Monday night.
Captain Brandon O'Neill spent the night in hospital with severe dehydration and other players also suffered in the 29 degree heat.
For 90 minutes everything went to plan for Stanton in his maiden match in charge.
Trent Buhagiar put the Jets ahead in the 17th minute and Archie Goodwin added a second in the 65th minute.
Just as the Jets appeared to be cruising to victory, they conceded two sloppy goals in injury time, the second from a penalty after keeper Ryan Scott bundled over Nishan Velupillay on the edge of the box near the byline.
However, they recovered to hold their nerve during 30 minutes of extra time and the shootout.
Phil Cancar sealed the win with the Jets' fifth spot kick after Victoria teenager Jordi Valadon had skied his attempt over the bar.
"In the end, we got the result," Stanton said. 'It was a good lesson and we got away with it. There were a lot of positives but we have a lot of work to do as well.
"We have only been going for three weeks. I didn't like the fact that we had to play 120 minutes. It was a very high risk.
"Brandon spent the night in hospital and met us at the airport. We were concerned because he was severely dehydrated and running on empty.
"He is OK. It was more a precaution and making sure there was nothing else, rather than he had to go to hospital.
"We thought it was in his best interest to get him fully checked out.
"That was the byproduct of playing a game this early, in hot conditions and then playing extra time. I was disappointed with the player welfare. There were not enough drink breaks and things like that."
There was a lot to like about the Jets performance.
They controlled possession, were dangerous on the break and well organised at the back.
"I saw elements in the game that showed real potential," Stanton said. "Our speed from defence into attack was tremendous at times. Trent Buhagiar, Clayton Taylor, Dane Ingham, Archie Godwin and Lachie Bayliss looked really good.
"Our fullbacks, Lucas Mauragis and Tom Aquilina, gave us great go forward.
"Lucas and Clayton combined well on the left. They have a really good partnership already forming.
"There was some decent build-up play. We held our nerve in the end which I was really happy about."
Goodwin, a half time replacement for Reno Piscopo, should have scored a double but had a goal wrongly ruled offside.
"I knew when Archie came on that he was going to score," Stanton said. "I could see opportunities for him.
"We wanted to restrict him to 45 minutes but he punched out 75 minutes. I was really excited for him and Trent to score. When your two number nines score, I am happy."
The Jets will host Brisbane Roar on August 14, which will be the third of three cup games in Newcastle.
Broadmeadow Magic tackle Sydney United on August 4 and Edgeworth meet Western United on August 9.
Preparations for the Roar clash will include a friendly with Sydney FC.
"We will give them a 13-day block of hard training," Stanton said. "We will build loads, get some more foundation work into their legs. We will have an in-house game. Then we will do a full week leading into a friendly with Sydney."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
