Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

A-League soccer, 2023: Coach confident Jets on right flight path after Australia Cup win

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes celebrate with Phil Cancar after the defender converted a penalty to seal the Newcastle Jets a place in the Australia Cup main draw. Picture Getty Images
Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes celebrate with Phil Cancar after the defender converted a penalty to seal the Newcastle Jets a place in the Australia Cup main draw. Picture Getty Images

COACH Rob Stanton conceded the Newcastle Jets have a lot of work to do but was excited at the potential of his young group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.