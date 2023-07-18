As family and friends gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Harry McWilliam, his favourite Billy Joel song, 'We Didn't Start the Fire', echoed throughout The Hillside Chapel, at Palmdale Memorial Park, on Tuesday, July 18.
The 20-year-old Central Coast apprentice was tragically killed on July 5 after a steel reinforcement fell onto him at a John Hunter Hospital construction site.
Harry, affectionately known as Haz and Mickey, had a thrill for adventure and travel, a love for rugby union and a passion for musical theatre.
His loved ones shared tributes as they remembered him as always dependable, likeable, a little bit naughty but, most importantly, a loveable larrikin.
"Harry wanted everything life had to offer, every day he lived life beyond the energy most of us will ever find in a lifetime," his mum Linda said.
"He made sure whatever he did, he did it well. He was kind and gentle, he loved with all his heart and he cared for everybody."
She shared a self-written poem highlighting her son's artistic adventures in the different roles he played in musicals. He featured in theatre productions by Gosford Musical Society and Wyong Musical Theatre Company over several years, including Madagascar, Alice in Wonderland and Aida.
She ended her tribute with "take a little bit of that Harry McWilliam with you everywhere you go and remember, 'we didn't start the fire' and make sure to always 'rock the casbah'."
His dad, Craig, said, music played a big role in Harry's life when he was younger and as he matured.
"He was never shy about belting out a karaoke song with his mates or being on the piano at a party. His confidence was just infectious," he said.
He said that just a few weeks ago he watched his son make his first-grade football debut with Terrigal Rugby Union Club.
"We were so proud, and it was a moment we will keep in our hearts forever," he said.
When Harry wasn't on the football field, playing golf, singing, exploring rugged terrain in his Nissan Navara or out with his girlfriend, Eden, and his mates, he could be found cooking up a storm in the kitchen.
"He was always hungry, it wasn't an unusual thing for him to cook up a steak in the middle of the afternoon or a gourmet pizza at 2am, I suspected he called himself a bit of a gourmet chef," Craig said.
He said his son lived his life with 100 per cent dedication and passion.
"He was a young man who jammed 26,000 hours into every 24."
"We'll miss him every day, but we'll keep him in our hearts allowing his memory to live on through the lives he touched and within the stories we share.
"Rest in peace my beautiful son."
Harry's younger sister, Chloe, shared fond memories of her big brother in an emotional tribute.
"I'm Harry's younger sister, but to Harry I was his at-home WWE wrestling partner, his personal punching bag, as well as his unpaid backup singer and cameraman," she said.
Their favourite thing to do together was to drive around and listen to music, Chloe said.
"He had such a passion and obsession with the way music made him feel and how it could be so simple, yet so incredibly complex. I remember we listened to some song and he'd be like 'can you hear how good the guitar is?' ...
"He was my best friend."
"I'm going to miss his laugh, his smile and seeing him live his life because he looked like he was having so much fun," she said.
His girlfriend, Eden, and close mate, Eli, shared their reflections on how Harry had touched their lives with his heart of gold and unique personality.
"I didn't tell you this enough Harry but you ticked all my boxes. You would light up any room, you had such a big heart and a big drive for life," Eden said.
Eli, flanked by two of Harry's other mates, said he was "the kind of bloke that you either loved or loved."
"There's no two ways about him," he said.
"Mickey was the glue that held us all together. It'll be so hard without you mate, we're all feeling quite lost without you."
"We didn't start the fire always resembled you and your personality, which is what created the best mateship between all of us. We all promised to take care of everyone you love and continue your amazing creative journey," he said.
"We're going to miss you so much, Mickey, you'll forever be in our hearts. Keep rocking the casbah, we didn't start the fire, you started the fire in all our hearts."
Harry was a loved son to Craig and Linda, brother to Chloe, boyfriend to Eden, adored grandson to Norman, Sharon and Terry and a treasured nephew and admired cousin.
SafeWork NSW and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Harry's death. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
