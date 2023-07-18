Newcastle Herald
Family and friends mourn the life of Harry McWilliam who was killed in a worksite accident at John Hunter Hospital

Alanna Tomazin
Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 18 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
Harry McWilliam, 20, was tragically killed in a worksite accident at John Hunter Hospital on July 5.
As family and friends gathered to mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Harry McWilliam, his favourite Billy Joel song, 'We Didn't Start the Fire', echoed throughout The Hillside Chapel, at Palmdale Memorial Park, on Tuesday, July 18.

