Football talk has centred on the Matildas' FIFA World Cup opener with Republic of Ireland in Sydney on Thursday night, but a huge clash is also brewing on the local front in Newcastle.
NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow host second-placed Newcastle Olympic in round 18 at Magic Park on Saturday and a win for either team could end up determining the premiership.
With four rounds remaining in the season proper, Magic, on 41 points, are only two points ahead of Olympic (39).
Maitland, who should bank three points against winless Warners Bay (0) at John Street Oval on Sunday, are third with 37.
The two top sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first round. Magic were 2-1 winners in the second exchange.
Olympic coach Neil Owens rates both as "sensational games" and expected more of the same on Saturday.
"It's a big clash and we're looking forward to it," Owens said.
"I was still mucking around with the side a fair bit then, but in the last little while everything has settled down and we look a lot better.
"We're scoring goals, conceding hardly any, and everyone's available. We're a lot more settled. If they beat us, they're too good."
** Owens and Olympic women's technical director Paul DeVitis will step into the NPL men's coaching role next year with Craig Atkins set to take on the NPLW first-grade coach position.
Atkins, who coached Warners Bay to premiership and championship glory in NPLW last year, has been assisting Owens this season with the view always on transitioning to the top role in 2024.
** Ryan Campbell will step aside from Adamstown's first-grade coaching role next season due to commitments with the Newcastle Jets A-League Women's side and involvement with the Jets Academy.
Adamstown have announced Martin Slade will take the first-grade reins in 2024. Slade joins the Buds from nine seasons of coaching in the Jets Academy program.
The club has also confirmed Shane Lewis will be the Buds' women's technical director.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
