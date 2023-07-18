University of Newcastle students are experiencing rising levels of mental health challenges, but a new program aims to help them find a better balance to their thinking.
Greater Charitable Foundation has launched a two-year $220,000 partnership with batyr, a not-for-profit that provides preventative mental health programs.
Batyr program co-ordinator at the university, Dr Hannah Brown, said "this new funding means we can continue running our programs for two years".
"We want to make sure young people know they can get help and support to deal with the issues they are facing before those critical moments," Dr Brown said.
The batyr program, which works on stigma reduction and encouraging people to seek help when needed, has reached more than 500 students this year.
It includes "peer-to-peer" student mental health programs, student leadership training, staff training and on-campus events.
"At our events, we're chatting with students about mental health and the counselling services available at the uni," Dr Brown said.
"Those on-campus events are run by a group of six volunteers from the University of Newcastle. We call them our exec.
"We provide them with mental health training and they run the events on campus."
The rising rates and awareness of mental health troubles in society are being reflected on campus.
"With young people at the moment, we are seeing increased rates of psychological distress," Dr Brown said.
"Quite a few factors come into this. At the moment there's the cost of living and the rental crisis," she said.
"Also just after COVID, we're in a very interesting situation where we're trying to get back to face-to-face lectures after not seeing anyone for two years.
"We have international students who couldn't be on campus for two years. They have now come back. They're finding it quite hard to transition to being back on campus."
Life on campus can be lonely for some students, especially those living away from home.
"There's the typical issues students face with living away from their family and the stress of studying," she said.
Greater Charitable Foundation chief executive Anne Long says the mental health of young Australians is a "serious issue".
"The prevalence of mental health disorders among young Australians needs greater attention and support," Ms Long said.
Dr Jacqueline Olley, of the university's counselling and psychological services, said the batyr program further supports students in "feeling comfortable talking about their mental health and seeking support when they need it".
"We provide a range of student wellbeing services at the university."
