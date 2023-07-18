Newcastle Herald
Couples who were to be married at Newcastle's 48 Watt Street left in the lurch

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated July 18 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:30pm
Images of events at 48 Watt Street before the business went into liquidation.
Images of events at 48 Watt Street before the business went into liquidation. File pictures

The business operated at 48 Watt Street has been placed in liquidation and is insolvent, leaving dozens of couples out of pocket with no sign of their deposits in sight.

