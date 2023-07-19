If you spend any amount of time writing down words that end up in the public domain, you quickly learn there are a few inevitabilities about the job.
The first is that you will develop a deeply personal relationship with a particular typo; we all have that one word that, no matter how many times we write and read over our own copy, always seems to slip through. Mine is "hospital", which I regularly misspell as "hopsital" because there is a particular rhythm that comes with writing the word on a laptop keyboard under deadline pressure that puts the 'p' on the wrong side of the 's'.
I'm certain that just about every long-suffering editor of mine has, at some point, genuinely wondered if English was my first (or even my second) language as they tirelessly defragment words at the 11th hour.
One lesson, learnt after a particularly fraught day for typos (I must have been writing in the dark that day because, sheesh!), my boss pulled me aside and offered a piece of advice that is permanently printed on the inside of my brain: "No one will notice the 800 words you got right, but everyone knows the one you got wrong".
Which brings us to the second inevitability that, if you're lucky, your copy will one day land in front of a grammarian reader who will readily and helpfully write you an email about the words you let slip through the net. And if there is one thing that rankles a grammarian more than any other linguistic slight, it's a sneaky Americanism jellying up the jam of our good and proper Australian English.
Friend of Topics, Robin Gordon, quickly picked up one such slippery phrase that managed to sneak into the Newcastle Herald's July 10 edition and reached out this week with some constructive criticism that has since sent me down a rabbit hole of grammatical curiosity.
Regular readers might remember that Topics on July 10 carried the line "Clear as math" (a loose, but somewhat intentional play on words with the idiom "clear as mud" referencing a little arithmetic problem of a few weeks earlier). But it was a phrase that Robin rightly points out uses the Americanism "math" in place of the UK/Australian English abbreviation "maths".
"We have more than adequate words and correct grammar in our English language for every occasion, and American English is not needed," Robin compellingly wrote, such that I thought the idea was worth investigating.
Why are we so averse to seeing an occasional Americanism in our particular derivation of English? And should that same aversion be fairly applied wholesale to the other outer-regional influences on our grammatical style?
Before we get too carried away putting the language on trial, though, let's first lay out the agreed set of facts.
Robin is, I happily concede, absolutely right in arguing that Australian English is the standard and it doesn't include space for slippery Americanisms in the lexicon.
It's also a fact beyond question that the abbreviation "math" for "mathematics" is peculiar to the American and Canadian standard and most other English speaking parts of the world prefer "maths".
However ...
While there are undeniable regional preferences for words like "maths" and "math", "sport" and "sports", and invariably some of those preferences have hard boundaries (no one is arguing Aussies should start spelling "colour" without the 'u', or "aluminium" without the "-ium") it's worth considering that common usage is an often overlooked consideration when we're talking about what "proper" English is and isn't.
Since about the 1920s, according to usage trends, "math" has been the more commonly used abbreviation and its popularity over "maths" has been on an exponential rise since the 1980s.
Even in the UK, from where our Australian English borrows much of its grammatical stylings, "math" has overwhelmingly been the more popular abbreviation after exploding in use around the turn of the millennium.
Regional preferences aside, common usage is the reminder that our language is a living thing; it changes and adapts, soaking up and reflecting the influences on our culture from all parts of the world (America included).
While no one is arguing that grammatical rules aren't important, the way we adapt and change the way that words and phrases are used tells the story of our culture as much as anything else.
What's more, a strict adherence to any set of rules from one point in the scale could quickly turn into a slippery slope.
The comma, for example, is one of the most common grammatical symbols in Australian English. (I've used about 46 of them in this article alone). Commas are everywhere, but one thing they technically aren't is "Australian".
First usage of a comma belongs to the Greeks, where the third-century comic playwright Aristophanes used a form of the symbol with other dots and dashes to signify breaks in speech. Later, the Italian printer Aldus Manutius gave us the modern comma we're familiar with today (incidentally, also pairing it with the colon around the late 1400s in Venice to give us the semicolon).
The modern apostrophe as well comes from abroad, and could have been the addition of the French printer Geoffroy Tory around the 16th Century. Tory is, incidentally, credited with a couple of other grammatical symbols including the accent and the cedilla.
The word "apostrophe" comes from the Greeks where it was historically a rhetorical term before it was used in the grammatical sense.
According to a history by the BBC, "apostrophe" signified a "turning away" and was used to describe the moment when a speaker would turn from the audience to address an absent person.
The ampersand is another example, and could be as old as the 8th Century where it was used commonly in Pompeii according to a history of the symbol by the German graphic designer Jan Tschichold in 1953.
Where do we (excuse the pun) draw the line?
Robin makes the important point that our shared language is a thing of beauty and that we need to preserve it; we have to look after it.
And it's true.
But surely there is a case to be made that the way our living language is used - the way it responds and bends with our culture and our history - is as much a part of that beauty as the conventions that form up the foundations.
Food for thought.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
