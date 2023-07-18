Incoming Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar savours Magic moment

Incoming coach Jim Cresnar has already helped build the foundations at Broadmeadow - figuratively and literally - and he plans to add to that next season as head coach.
Cresnar was announced last week as Magic's NPL men's 2024 boss, after the decision by John Bennis to step aside because of work commitments.
As director of football at Magic for the past four years, Cresnar has been part of the youth policy that has served the club well. They were second last year and this season sit fourth - five points off top spot - with three rounds to go. They also host Sydney United 58 in the Australia Cup round of 32 on August 4.
As a player, Cresnar also won two grand finals with Magic and helped deliver them a first premiership. Off the field, about the same time, Cresnar helped his father, Joseph, a builder, in the construction of Broadmeadow's clubhouse at Magic Park.
He said the elevation to head coach at the club was "a nice moment and I was obviously honoured".
"It's a proud club with a lot of history and trophies," Cresnar said.
"One of the key things for me going forward is retaining that culture that's been built, in particular the last few years.
"A few of the players that started in their junior ranks are now playing in the seniors, so there's that youth development policy in place, which is good to see.
"They want to continue on with that stability that's been created, in terms of the coaching ranks. I played with Johnny and we won grand finals together."
Assistant Andrew Hoole, who was also in the frame for the top job, will remain as part of the first-grade staff.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
